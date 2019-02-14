Parish Mission In Canyon March 20-22

Canyon—
Good, Better, Best is the theme of a Lenten Parish Mission at St. Ann’s Church Wednesday, March 20 through Friday, March 22.
Leading the retreat will be Brother Casey Cole, OFM. The mission will be offered all three evenings from 7:00 to 8:00. Brother Casey will also lead a special presentation for college students Friday, March 22 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, 2610 4
th Ave.
“Brother Casey will offer us an alternative look at salvation history through the eyes of a Franciscan,” said Father Robert A. Busch, Ph.D., pastor at St. Ann’s, “focusing not on sin and death, but on our call to live in perfect union with God.”
Brother Casey’s primary ministry, according to Father Busch, is evangelization and catechesis through social media. His Catholicism in Focus videos and Breaking in the Habit website offer much in the way of great and contemporary content for teens, young adults and older adults, he added.
A 2011 gradate of Furman University with a degree in religious studies and poverty studies, Brother Casey made his solemn profession in the Order of Friars Minor (Franciscans) in 2017 and was ordained a deacon in March 2018. He is completing his graduate studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood this summer. Brother Casey is also the author of Called: What Happens After Saying Yes to God.
St. Ann’s Church is located at 605 38
th St. For additional information about the Parish Mission, please call the parish office at 655-3302.