Parish Mission March 2-4 At St. Martin de Porres Church

Amarillo—Dominican priest Father Richard B. “RB” Williams will be the presenter of a Lenten Mission Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1507 North Adams.
The mission will take place all three nights at 7:00, according to Monsignor Rex Nicholl, pastor at St. Martin de Porres.
Father Williams, who will turn 77 years old on Thursday, Feb. 25, is a native of Natchitoches, La. He entered the Dominican Order in August 1964 after completing undergraduate studies. Williams made final vows in August 1968 and was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1971.
Father Williams has earned degrees from Tulane University, Aquinas Institute in River Forest, Ill. and Aquinas Institute in Dubuque, Iowa.
Known as “The Preacher,” Father Williams has had a long and varied ministerial history, spending a portion of his ordained ministry in campus ministry, including stints at Tulane University, the University of Denver Law School, the University of Colorado Medical School, the University of Arizona and the University of Southeastern Louisiana. He also served as Catholic Chaplain at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Since 2015, he has been on staff at St. Elizabeth Church in Lubbock.
“When Jesus began His ministry, He underwent a trial in the desert which tested His identity and motives!!,” said Father Williams. “The temptations offered to Him included the cheapening of His power over all creation (turning stones into bread), possession of enormous wealth and a test of His relationship to His father (being rescued from a fall from the temple parapet).
“As we begin this Lenten season, we can enter into our own desert and confront our own temptations. Jesus' reply to the first temptation is the theme of our mission,
One Does Not Live By Bread Alone, But By Every Word That Comes From The Mouth Of God. Our Baptism sends us into our own desert where we realize our need for Reconciliation and then understand our need for healing and to bring that healing to others. Those three topics will help us to know the bread of God's Word and to share that bread with our brothers and sisters.”
For more details on the mission, please call St. Martin de Porres Church at 376-8771.