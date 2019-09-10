Parish Vocation Committee Workshop Scheduled Oct. 5

Amarillo—A Parish Vocation Committee Workshop is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9:00am to 2:00pm in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24
th.
“Though we as priests are the main promoters of vocations, it is clear that we need help in this regard given our many pastoral responsibilities,” said Father Shane D. Wieck, parochial vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo and a member of the Diocesan Vocations Team. “How do you create a ‘culture of vocations’ at your parish? You and your parishioners are invited to this workshop to find out by receiving valuable information in this area and some practical tools to help you get started. We challenge you to invite between two and five people from your parish who love Jesus, love the Church and Our Blessed Mother and want to see the Church thriving for their children and grandchildren.”
“The purpose of this workshop is to create a culture of vocations in our parishes, that we are all aware of how important it is to promote vocations locally,” said Father Gabriel E. Garcia, Diocesan Vocations Director. “A new CARA report about the ordination class of 2019 shows that 72% of men ordained this year were encouraged to consider the priesthood by their parish priests. It is the parish priest who is the main vocation promoter. We want teams to be established in our parishes to help the pastors to look for those holy men that are open to this call by God so that can respond with generosity.”
Lunch and childcare will be provided. For additional details about the Parish Vocation Committee Workshop please contact Father Wieck at St. Laurence Church, 383-2261; Father Garcia at 806-420-1155; or, Vic Holguin, diocesan Vocations Secretary, at 383-2243, ext. 119.