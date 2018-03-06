Parish Vocations Team Workshop Scheduled

Amarillo—Those interested in serving on a Vocations Team at the parish level in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend a Parish Vocations Team Workshop Saturday, March 17 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



The workshop, which is being offered free of charge, will run from 9:30am to 3:00pm, according to Father Gabriel E. Garcia, Diocesan Vocations Director. Those who attended the Hundred Fold Workshop—Forming a Vocation-Friendly Parish event on Oct. 14 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center are also invited to attend this meeting, according to Father Garcia.



Lunch will be provided, for those who RSVP before Thursday March 15. For additional information about the workshop or to RSVP, please contact Sheri Friemel at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 376-7204, ext. 3036 or via email, Friemel@stmarysamarillo.com.



Preparación para Equipos Parroquiales de Vocaciones

Amarillo—Invitamos a las personas con interés en servir en un Equipo de Vocaciones en su parroquia en la Diócesis de Amarillo al Entrenamiento de Equipos Parroquiales para las Vocaciones el sábado, 17 de marzo en la Catedral Santa María, calle Washington 1200 Sur.



El entrenamiento se ofrecerá de 9:30am a 3:00pm sin costo alguno, dijo el Padre Gabriel E. García, Director Diocesano de Vocaciones. Las personas que asistieron al evento, Hundred Fold—Forming a Vocation-Friendly Parish el 14 de octubre en el Centro Pastoral Diocesano también están invitadas a esta reunión, indicó el Padre García.



Se servirá lonche a quienes respondan para registrarse antes del jueves, 15 de marzo. Para más información sobre el evento o para responder, favor de llamar a Sheri Friemel en la Catedral Santa María, 376-7204, ext. 3036, o envíen email a Friemel@stmarysamarillo.com.

