Parishes Release Christmas, Solemnity of Mary Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 and the Solemnity of Mary, Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1.

Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules.

Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations.

Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for additional information. This Mass Schedule can also be found on the Diocese of Amarillo website at www.amarillodiocese.org

AMARILLO

St. Mary’s Cathedral: Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses at 5:00pm and 9:00pm, with Christmas Carols prelude at 8:30pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am, 9:15am, Noon and 5:00pm

Blessed Sacrament: Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am (Bilingual); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am (Bilingual)

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English), 1:00pm (Spanish) and 5:30pm (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 9:00am (Spanish), 11:00am (English), 1:00pm (Spanish) and 5:30pm (English)

Our Lady of Vietnam: Saturday, Dec. 24, Prelude Music at 8:00pm, Mass at 9:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 11:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 6:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am

St. Francis of Assisi: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 9:00pm, with Prelude Music at 8:30pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:00am

St. Hyacinth: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 9:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 8:00am and 11:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am and 11:00am

St. Joseph’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Midnight Trilingual Mass (English, Spanish and Dinka); Masses at 11:00am (English) and 1:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am, 11:00am, 1:00pm and 6:00pm

St. Laurence: Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses at 7:00pm (English) and 9:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 8:00am (English), 9:30am (Spanish), 11:00am (English), 12:30pm and 2:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Masses at 7:00pm (English) and 9:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am (English), 9:30am (Spanish), 11:00am (English), 12:30pm, 2:00pm and 6:00pm (Spanish)

St. Martin de Porres: Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at Midnight, 8:00am and 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 6:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am and 10:00am

St. Thomas the Apostle: Saturday, Dec. 24, Prelude Music at 4:45pm, with Mass at 5:00pm; Prelude Music at 6:45pm, with Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Midnight Mass, with Prelude Music at 11:30pm; Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 7:30am, 9:00am and 11:15am



BOOKER

St. Peter’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:00am (all Masses Bilingual)



BORGER

St. John the Evangelist: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 10:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 10:30am (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 10:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



BOVINA

St. Ann’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 8:30am (Spanish); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:30am (English) and 10:45am (Spanish)



CACTUS

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 10:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 11:30am; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 11:30am (all Masses in Spanish)



CANADIAN

Sacred Heart: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 11:00am (Bilingual) and 1:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 11:00am (Bilingual) and 1:00pm (Spanish)



CANYON

St. Ann’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses at 5:00pm and 8:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am



CHILDRESS

Holy Angels: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:00am (all Masses Bilingual)



CLARENDON

St. Mary’s: Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 11:00am; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 11:00am



DALHART

St. Anthony of Padua: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 9:00am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



DIMMITT

Immaculate Conception: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 11:45pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 8:00am (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 7:15pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am (English) and 12:30pm (Spanish)



DUMAS

Sts. Peter and Paul: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:00am (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Masses at 5:00pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am (Bilingual)



FRIONA

St. Teresa of Jesus: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm (English); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:30am (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)



GROOM

Immaculate Heart of Mary: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 8:30am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 8:30am



GRUVER

Cristo Redentor: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 9:00pm; (Spanish); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 1:30pm (Spanish)



HAPPY

Holy Name of Jesus: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 11:15am



HART

St. John Nepomucene: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am (all Masses Bilingual)



HEREFORD

St. Anthony’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:45am and 11:15am

San Jose: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:30am (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 6:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:30am (English)



KRESS

St. Paul the Apostle: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 10:00pm; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 10:00pm

MEMPHIS

Sacred Heart: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 9:00pm; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 9:00pm (both Masses Bilingual)



NAZARETH

Holy Family: Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses at 4:00pm and 6:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:15am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:15am



PAMPA

St. Vincent de Paul: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 5:30pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at Midnight (Bilingual), 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish)



PANHANDLE

St. Theresa’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 6:30pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:00am



PERRYTON

Immaculate Conception: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 10:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 10:45am (English), 12:30pm and 6:00pm (Spanish); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 10:45am (English), 12:30pm and 6:00pm (Spanish)



SHAMROCK

St. Patrick’s: Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 8:30am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 6:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 8:30am



SPEARMAN

Sacred Heart of Jesus: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am (Bilingual); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:30pm (English); Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 9:00am (English) and 11:30am (Spanish)



STINNETT

St. Ann’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 6:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at 10:30am (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 10:30am (English) and Noon (Spanish—note: Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 Masses at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)



STRATFORD

St. Joseph’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Friday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:00am; Sunday, Jan. 1, Masses at 8:00am (English) and 9:15am (Spanish)



SUNRAY

Christ the King: Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:30am (Bilingual); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:30am (Bilingual)



TEXLINE

St. Mary’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 4:00pm; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 7:15pm



TULIA

Church of the Holy Spirit: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 8:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 10:00am



UMBARGER

St. Mary’s: Sunday, Dec. 25, Masses at Midnight and 10:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 8:30am



VEGA

Immaculate Conception: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 9:30am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 9:30am



WELLINGTON

Our Mother of Mercy: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 11:00am



WHEELER

St. Mary’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 7:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 8:30am (English); Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 7:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 8:30am (English)



WHITE DEER

Sacred Heart: Saturday, Dec. 24, Mass at 10:00pm; Sunday, Dec. 25, Mass at 11:00am; Saturday, Dec. 31, Mass at 5:00pm; Sunday, Jan. 1, Mass at 11:00am