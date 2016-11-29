Pastoral Letter: A Reflection on the Ordained Priesthood

by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

To my Brother Priests,

Deacons, Religious Men and Women,

And all the Faithful of the Diocese of Amarillo



As we close the Holy Door in our Cathedral in November we also bring to closure the Jubilee Year of Mercy that Pope Francis opened on December 8, 2015, at St. Peter’s Basilica. This is not an end to the loving mercy that our Heavenly Father continues to manifest in every single moment of human history. Neither has Christ’s admonition “Be merciful as the Father is merciful.” (Lk. 6:36) come to an end. We were created by Love, through love, in order to love. It is the image in which we were created. Loving another manifests the profound dignity of our being.



In closing this Year of Mercy my reflections and prayer call me to share some thoughts on the Ministerial Priesthood that I and my brother priests share. During this time I reminisced on my early experiences of priests in Church and in our home. I remember our pastor, Msgr. Aloysius Nesvadba. He was a kind man who smiled a lot. He was truly joy filled, yet could be quite firm, but always gentile. In the face of adversity, pain and loss, he was always very pastoral. Later I would come to see him as a Good Shepherd. He always dressed nicely and smoked a cigar. He always had time for people; however, he was very intolerant of gossip following some scandalous act.



I also remember three of our Associate Pastors. They came to our home often, frequently without an invitation…usually around meal time. They were fun loving, devout men who were always engaging parishioners. They were good teachers and gave good Sermons. They bought us ice cream…they organized ball games for us. I would eventually see them as holy men…men of God!



Were they saints? No! Were they great sinners? No! Eventually I would learn a new language and say something like this.



“Priests, while being taken from amongst men and appointed for men in the things that pertain to God that they may offer gifts and sacrifices for sins, (Heb. 5:1) live with the rest of men as with brothers. So also the Lord Jesus the Son of God, a man sent by the Father to men, dwelt among us and willed to be made like to his brothers in all things except sin. (Heb. 2:17) The apostles in their turn imitated him, and St. Paul the teacher of the Gentiles, the man ‘set apart for the Gospel of God’ (Rom. 1:1) declares that he became all things to all men that he might save all.” (1Cor. 9:19-23) [Presbyterorum Ordinis, Vatican II, # 3]



We are men chosen by God and sent to proclaim the Gospel of Christ, to celebrate the Mysteries of the Christian Faith and to Shepherd them into a deep, personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We come from families…ordinary families like your own families. We come from pious and devout families. We also come from families who are not very religious. What we have in common is a sense, deeply experienced in our being, that Christ, the Eternal High Priest has called us…is calling us…to continue his ministry as Teacher, Priest and Shepherd. (Rite of Ordination, Homily) We are called “to serve Christ by whose ministry his body, the Church, is built and grows into the People of God, a Holy Temple.” (Rite of Ordination of a Priest, Homily, #123, p. 74)



In proclaiming the Jubilee of Mercy, Pope Francis begins with these words. “Jesus Christ is the face of the Father’s Mercy.” (Pope Francis, Vultus Misericordiae, April 11, 2015) Jesus is also the Icon of the Father who was sent to reveal the nature of God. Hence, in a very real sense the Priest can be described as the sacramental instrument of the Loving Mercy of God the Father.



We are children of our societies, cultures, nations and families. We share the great achievements of our times, but we also share the challenges and failures.



“The joy and hope, the grief and anguish of the men of our time, especially of those who are poor or afflicted in any way, are the joy and hope, the grief and anguish of the followers of Christ as well”, including we priests, who always remain part of the People of God. (Gaudium et Spes, Vatican II, Dec. 7, 1965) With the Holy Spirit guiding us, we, too, are on a pilgrimage to experience the Salvation that Christ won for us on the Cross.



There is a very fascinating line in the writings of St. Paul that may illuminate this point clearly and manifest a deeper sense of our pilgrimage.



St. Paul writes: “The night is past, the day is at hand.” (Rom. 13:12) Ponder this with me for a moment. The night is past, spent and far advanced. The deep darkness of night is no more. It is behind us. We, as families, are already in the twilight which is slowly becoming dawn; however, it is not yet daylight. If we further consider the meaning of this dark-light imagery, we soon realize that St. Paul is really speaking of the movement from the darkness that is evil, sin, selfishness, narcissism, jealousy, envy and hate toward the Light of goodness, Grace, mercy, concern for others, peace and harmony which is Christ who is “The Way, the Truth and the Life” of humanity. (Jn. 14:6) It is Christ, our High Priest, who has wrought Redemption for humanity. His Mercy is divine; for “Divine Mercy grants forgiveness of sin” (St. Caesarius of Arles, Bishop, Sermon 25, 1:CCL 103, 111-112) and has restored us to our original relationship with God that existed before the Fall of our first parents.



Let’s go deeper. With the coming of Christ, and the sacrificial death he endured on the Cross for our Salvation, and that has been appropriated to each person through baptism, we truly have passed from the darkness of slavery to sin, evil and even death, to Grace, a share in God’s own divine life and the hope of Resurrection and Eternal Life. However, we have not yet arrived at the fullness of the Light which is Christ. Perhaps we could put it this way; though we have passed from a deep darkness where sin reigned, but not yet to the fullness of illumination, we are living in an in-between space. This is a space where we do experience the purifying power of Christ’s Grace that he won for us in his Dying and Rising, and that comes to us through the work of the Holy Spirit; but we are not completely free of the influence neither of the Evil One nor of sin itself. We continue in a struggle between Good and Evil, between Grace and temptation. Those who are called to priesthood and are actually ordained come from these families and have these same experiences.



“Christ is the light of humanity; and it is, accordingly, the heart-felt desire of this sacred Council being gathered together in the Holy Spirit, that, by proclaiming his Gospel to every creature (Mk. 16:15) , it may bring to all that light of Christ which shines out visibly from the Church.” (Lumen Gentium, Vat. II, # 1, p. 350)



Each baptized person has been illuminated by the gift of the Holy Spirit. The Light, which is Christ, illuminates all who have been regenerated in Baptism, and sends them to bring the Gospel to every nook and cranny of our daily life. No one is excused or dismissed from this sacred duty to bring the Gospel to the “ends of the earth.” (Matt. 28:19) All the sons and daughters of God are sent to manifest this “Human mercy that has compassion on the miseries of the poor.” (St. Caesarius, Ibid) However, it is the Ordained Priest who has this particular charge. Thus the priest may be seen as a sacramental instrument of the mercy of Christ!



Hence, there is great Hope! St. John in the Prologue to his Gospel writes.



“…the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (Jn. 1:5) The darkness, Satan, death and the “sin of the world” (Jn. 1:29) have been conquered. The Cross is the final sign of this victory. Satan has been definitely defeated on the Cross! The victory is complete.



As Christ said of himself, “I am the Light of the World”. (Jn. 8:12) the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council reminded us of this in regard to every human person, believer or non-believer. They teach us that “Christ is the light of humanity”. (Lumen Gentium, Vat. II, # 1, p. 350) I might emphasize it this way; Christ is the light of every human person born into this world. Jesus also taught the crowds around him, “You are the light of the world”. (Matt. 5:14)



Yet, it is the Ministerial Priest who,



“Taken from amongst men and appointed for men” (PO, Vat II, # 3, p. 866) ‘are consecrated in order to preach the Gospel’, hence they are teachers of the Faith, to shepherd the faithful, as well as to celebrate divine worship. It is in the Eucharistic assembly that they exercise in a supreme degree their sacred function; there acting ‘in the person of Christ’ (Trent, Session 22) … they assemble the Family of God and through Christ in the Spirit they lead it to God the Father,” (LG, # 28, pp. 384-5) who is the refulgence of Light! (1 Jn. 2:5; Heb. 1:1-3)



The priest is then, the sacramental minister whose mission it is to lead the people out of the darkness of this world to Christ who is the Light of the world. He helps to guide us through the daybreak and dawn to the glory of the light of Truth and to a profound intimacy with Jesus. It is he who reminds us that through the Cross Christ has saved us. “I no longer call your servants, because a servant does not know what his master is doing. I have called you friends because I have told everything I have heard from my Father.” (Jn. 15:15) He follows this with “Love one another.” (Jn. 15:17) It is a command, not a request or a suggestion! Manifest the merciful love of the Father; show the loving mercy of the Father to all, but especially to the ones in need. Thus, as you love them, you love me. As you do good things for them, to do it for me. (Matt. 15:31-46)



Jesus, shortly before he was to begin his Passion, had a very personal dialogue with his Apostles. He reminded them of the importance of staying connected with him, of remaining in relationship with himself. He said.



“Walk while you have the light, so that the darkness may not overcome you. Whoever walks in the dark does not know where he is going. While you have the light, believe in the light, so that you may become children of the light.” (Jn. 12:35b-36)



It is for this reason that the Formation of a Priest takes so long, basically eight to nine years. Mother Church wants a well formed human person first of all; so all the human sciences available are employed. The Faithful also deserve a priest who is academically well formed; having knowledge of the Scriptures and the Teachings of the Church is fundamental. They deserve a Holy Man, a Man of God, who has continuously reflected on his Calling and renewed it often, thus allowing the Holy Spirit to transform him into an image of Christ…an icon or image of the loving-mercy of God. Finally, the Faithful deserve a humble servant leader who can apply the Gospel and teachings of Christ in such a way as to give people Hope and affirmation in their Pilgrimage of Faith. He must have the wisdom to be pastoral.



Much of this must take place in a Seminary; however, the foundation normally begins in the family and continues in the Community of Believers in a parish. Some formation must, of its nature, come from those that we serve, such as the poor, the suffering, the disenfranchised, the marginalized, the stranger, the invisible people and the Catholics who no longer practice their Faith.





The seminarian must undergo much introspection to discover his weaknesses, his fears and his wounds and overcome them and be healed. He must search for a deep friendship with Christ and let the Holy Spirit continually move him from the day break to the glory of Christ. He must allow himself to be illuminated more and more as his formation continues. He must be healed in order to be the instrument of healing for others.



Slowly, but surely, he must come to a greater understanding of the Narrative of the Washing of the Feet in St. John’s Gospel. After washing the feet of his disciples Jesus adds a commentary.



“Do you realize what I have done for you? You call me ‘teacher’ and ‘master,’ and rightly so, for indeed I am. If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash one another’s feet. I have given you an example to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.” (Jn. 13:12b-15)



Often when we wash the feet of twelve people on Holy Thursday, we speak of service. And this is true enough! However, the narrative has nothing to do with feet. It has everything to do with the total gift of self on the behalf of others. The true meaning of this Washing of the Feet Narrative is found in a phrase of the preceding chapter of John’s Gospel. In speaking of his Passion he says: “When I am ‘lifted up’ from the earth, I will draw everyone to myself.” (Jn. 12:32) He is saying “when I am lifted up”…on the Cross; that is the meaning of washing feet. Remember these words of Jesus? “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (Jn. 15:13) But then in the Letter to the Romans, St. Paul refines this statement of Jesus. “God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.” (Rom. 5:8) St. John in his letters also comments on this. “In this is love; not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his son as expiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also must love one another.” (1 Jn. 4:10-11) Should we priests not be merciful! Should we not be generous in the gift of self!



This is the mission of the Priest. When a priest loves the one who hates him, when he cares for the poor, when he sees the invisible ones, when he welcomes the stranger he is light for others. When the priest serves these people, even when parishioners make pejorative, secular comments, he is being “lifted-up” and he joins Christ “in drawing all people to God”. (Jn. 12:32)



The teaching of the Church is clear that the mission of the Ministerial Priest is to “serve Christ the Teacher, Priest, and Shepherd.” (Rite of Ordination of a Priest, Homily, # 123, p. 74)



As Teacher, the priest is to first of all Proclaim the Gospel. It is his duty, through the Liturgy and in formal catechetical gatherings, to present the entire Body of Holy Scripture and all the teachings of the Church as have been defined by the Church under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. He is to proclaim and teach not only the good, comfortable or easy elements, but also that which is challenging, thought provoking and actually calling all to a true conversion of heart…to put on the mind and heart of Jesus Christ!



St. Paul put it this way. “Proclaim the Word; be persistent whether it is convenient or inconvenient; convince, reprimand, encourage through all patience and teaching.” (2 Tim. 4:2)



The priest is first and foremost the Teacher. Yet, this can be a lonely part of his mission. Sometimes he may find himself presenting the real, authentic teaching of the Church or he may actually be quoting the Bible itself, and some people become upset and even question his right to say such things. He is doing what he has been prepared to do; ordained and sent out to do as his mission, yet he is not accepted. Secular fads, civic debate or political realities seem to overrule the Gospel. He can be isolated if he does or does not back a certain issue. Yet he has been formed and ordained to be another Christ, a light to bring Joy, peace and the fullness of life to his parishioners. He proclaims salvation through Christ.



He is an instrument or icon of God’s loving-mercy for his people as he tries to bring them closer to Jesus. Some, at times even question the orthodoxy of the Pope! As teacher the priest manifests the mantra of one of the Psalms: “For God’s great merciful-love is without end.” (Ps. 136) {A mantra is a repetitive prayer that originated in the early Greek Catholic Church; “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the living God, have mercy on me a sinner.” Today, it is best manifested in a litany where our response is “Pray for us”; or in the Rosary where the Hail Mary becomes the Mantra Prayer.} Further, in Hebrew word, hesed, used in Psalm 136, can be translated as mercy or love or a combination thereof. Thus, the priest is the sacramental instrument of Christ’s mercy and love.



The priest is also to be the Presider at Divine Worship, especially at the Eucharistic Sacrifice. He nourishes the Holy People of God with the Bread of Life and the Chalice of Salvation. Through his ministry the merciful God provides the spiritual food and drink that sustains and nourishes their entire being and continues to strengthen the divine life that Christ shared with them through Baptism. He sustains their hope of Resurrection and Eternal Life. He brings the merciful love of the Father to the penitent in Confession and Comfort to the sick, the elderly and the dying through the Holy Anointing of the Sick. He is the merciful instrument that dispels the darkness of sin and temptation in an individual and illuminates them with the Light of Christ in Baptism. At times he joins the Bishop to Confirm and strengthen a Christian to manifest Christ’s merciful love through the gift of the Holy Spirit in Confirmation. He is often the witness and instrument of the Grace given to a man and a woman in Christian Marriage that helps make their union joyful, supportive and a true sign of the union of Christ and his Church. The Bishop, enjoying the fullness of the Priesthood manifests Christ’s merciful love by ordaining a man to the priesthood for the service of a local Church or Religious Community. Hence, as Presider the Priest again manifests the mantra of Psalm 136:1; “For God’s great merciful-love is without end.” The priest is the sacramental instrument of Christ’s mercy and love.



Finally the priest is a Shepherd of his flock. This can be and often is part of his mission that is both challenging and very rewarding. The basic role of a shepherd is to protect his flock and to provide for their physical needs. The priest is similar to a shepherd of sheep in that he has the mandate to teach the Truth of our Faith and protect the parishioners from false teachings and practices. In today’s electronic age, neither social media nor the Internet can protect one from false Catholic Christian teaching.



The shepherd of lambs also tries to provide the flock with good, living water and fresh tender green grass. Sometimes he must lead the lambs through narrow ravines, which the sheep fear tremendously. Yet he must prod them along to provide the good food and drink that they both want and need. In a similar fashion, the priest wants to provide the greatest spiritual food and drink to the Faithful. He celebrates the Mass and provides the Body of Christ and the Blood of Christ to the Faithful that maintain the union of the individual with Christ and with everyone else receiving Communion that day. This food and drink nourishes the individual in his spiritual pilgrimage to the Father and becomes a pledge of Eternal Life.



Sometimes the people may not realize that the priest only wants to lead them to salvation. If at times the priest may seem a little overpowering in regard to the Spiritual Practices of the faithful, Mass attendance, reminders of the Social Teachings of the Church that emanate from the Word of God, perhaps it is just because the priest is truly committed to his Priesthood and the Ministry he shares with the Bishop. Just maybe the following encapsulates this sense well.



“Zeal for your house has consumed me,” O Lord. (Ps. 69:10)



As Shepherd the Priest again manifests the mantra of Psalm 136:1; “For God’s great merciful-love is without end.” The priest is the sacramental instrument of Christ’s mercy and love.



Sometimes the priest may feel the same in regard to some of the parishioners. Perhaps this is part of the living in the in-between time. “The night is past, the day is at hand.” (Rom. 13:12) We have been freed from the enslavement to sin and evil, but we are not yet sharing Divine Life fully. We live with sin and Grace, with darkness and light.



What is truly our blessing is this. As a priest, I and my brother priests remain members of the People of God after our Ordination. We do assume a special office for the service of the Faithful; but we are still a part of the Church. Perhaps what St. Augustine wrote in a sermon about being a bishop can be related to the priesthood. On an anniversary of his episcopal ordination, he once preached this.



“I am fearful of what I am for you, but I draw strength from what I am with you. For you I am a bishop, and with you I am a Christian. The former designates an office received, and could be a danger, the latter the foundation of salvation.” (St. Augustine, Sermon, Anniversary of Episcopal Ordination)



“Because we (as priests or bishop) are placed in charge, we are ranked among the shepherds, if we are good; but because we are Christians, we too are members of the flock with you. Therefore, whether the Lord is addressing the shepherds or the sheep, we must listen to all his words and tremble; our hearts must always remain concerned.” (St. Augustine, Sermon 47, 1. 2. 3. 6, De ovbius: CCL. 41, 572-573. 575-576)



Augustine is not shirking his authority, but neither is he being proud or haughty about it. He is admitting to a big dose of humility. He fears that honors or gifts may negatively affect his office in the Church to the extent he may lose sight of the real mission; leading the people to Christ, our Salvation, and the only means to expel the darkness of sin in our lives. In truth, Priests need the Faithful and the Faithful need the Priests. There is no shepherd if there are no sheep and the flock would be in total chaos, confusion and disorder if the shepherd was absent. Both need each other. Both need prayers. The Faithful need the prayers of their priests and bishop. Priests and bishops need the prayers of their flock. Thus, the priests and bishop are both like “the Church, ever in need of Renewal and Reconciliation.” (Bl. Paul VI, Pope, Decree Proclaiming the Holy Year of Renovatio et Reconciliatio, 1975)



Each priest must offer one Mass on Sunday for the parishioners; the bishop does so for the entire diocese. In addition to this I pray for all the Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Religious men and women and all the parishioners each day during the Liturgy of the Hours. I hope my brother priests do the same.



I cannot express my gratitude adequately in words when I hear parishioners throughout the diocese say “I pray for you daily!” Or, “I pray for you often bishop!” Thank you, for that is what sustains me and nourishes my ministry and my spiritual life each day. I am sure that my priests would say the same. Pray for your bishop. Pray for your priests. Pray for more young men to answer the Call of the Lord to priestly ministry. Pray that all the priests and myself as your bishop may realize that what we share is truly a Calling. That is, it not a single Call from Christ to be a priest, but a Calling in that it must be renewed often; the commitments must be renewed many times and even confirmed through our ministry, your love and support and the continued strengthening power of the Holy Spirit.



This reflection began with a remembrance of the Pastor and Associate Pastors I knew when I was growing up in Wallis, Texas. As I said of them, they were not saints, nor were they great sinners. We priests today are not saints either; neither are we great sinners, sinful though we can be. The same can be said of all who live in the Diocese. There is still darkness around us, but Grace far exceeds it. As St. Paul wrote: “Where sin increased, Grace overflowed all the more.” (Rom 5:20) Or as someone once wrote, “A pin-hole of light brings enough Grace to manifest God’s love and healing mercy to the universe.” (Unknown author)



As we end this Jubilee Year of Mercy, let us be grateful for the enlightenment that we received in Baptism and the Salvation that Christ won for us on the Cross. Let us also be grateful for the Ministerial Priesthood of the ordained priest and their ministry among us and the Common Priesthood of all the Faithful, for both are a share in the one priesthood of Christ.



Finally, let this be our common prayer in the Diocese of Amarillo.



“Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, bearing with one another and forgiving one another, if one has a grievance against another; as the Lord has forgiven you, so must you also do. And over all these put on love, that is, the bond of perfection. And let the peace of Christ control your hearts, the peace into which you were also called in one body. And be thankful.” (Col. 3:12-15)



In conclusion, brother priests, let us accept this challenge. Ask the Lord to help us to imitate the words and reality of St. Paul in our own priestly lives. That when all is said and done and our ministry comes to its sunset, we can identify with St. Paul. “I have fought the good fight.” (2 Tim. 4:7) I have ministered to the best of my ability. I have allowed myself to “Be lifted-up” (Jn. 12:32) in the total self-gift of my energies, my talents and my Faith and zeal for souls that I might humbly, yet truthfully say as St. Paul. “I live, no longer I, but Christ lives in me; insofar as I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God who has loved me and given himself up for me.” (Gal. 2:20-21)



Thus will we, together, Priests, Bishop, Deacons and Lay Faithful, dispel the darkness and so approach the fullness of day Light…Christ, our Lord and High Priest and our Salvation!



“Let there be light!” (Gen. 1:3)





Most Reverend Patrick J. Zurek, Bishop of Amarillo

Solemnity of Jesus Christ the Universal King

Closing of the Jubilee Year of Mercy

St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, Texas

November 20, 2016



A mis Hermanos Sacerdotes,

Diáconos, Religiosos y Fieles de la Diócesis de Amarillo





Al cerrar la Puerta Santa en nuestra Catedral en noviembre también clausuramos el Año Jubilar de la Misericordia que el Papa Francisco inició el 8 de diciembre del 2015 en la Basílica de San Pedro. Esto no es el fin del amor misericordioso que el Padre Celestial continúa manifestando en cada momento de la historia de la humanidad. Tampoco la admonición de Cristo “Sean misericordiosos como el Padre es misericordioso” (Lc. 6:36) llega a su fin. Fuimos creados por Amor, a través del amor, para poder amar. Es la imagen en la cual fuimos creados. Amar a otro manifiesta la profunda dignidad de nuestro ser.



En la clausura de este Año de la Misericordia, mis reflexiones y oraciones me invitan a compartir algunos pensamientos en el Ministerio Sacerdotal que mis hermanos sacerdotes y yo también compartimos. Durante este tiempo recordé mis experiencias tempranas de sacerdotes en la Iglesia y en nuestro hogar. Recuerdo a nuestro párroco, Monseñor Aloysius Nesvadba. Era un hombre amable que sonreía mucho. Estaba verdaderamente lleno de alegría, sin embargo podía ser bastante firme, pero siempre amable. Ante la adversidad, el dolor y la pérdida siempre fue muy pastoral. Después llegué a verlo como un Buen Pastor. Siempre vestía muy bien y fumaba cigarro. Siempre tenía tiempo para las personas, sin embargo era muy intolerante al chisme que pudiera desencadenar en un acto escandaloso.



También recuerdo a tres de nuestros Vicarios Parroquiales. A menudo venían a nuestra casa y frecuentemente sin invitación…usualmente a la hora de las comidas. Eran amantes de la diverción, hombres devotos que siempre se acercaban a los feligreses. Eran buenos maestros y buenos Predicadores. Nos compraban helados…nos organizaban juegos de balón. ¡Eventualmente los vi como hombres santos…hombres de Dios!



¿Eran santos? ¡No! ¿Eran grandes pecadores? ¡No! Eventualmente conocería un nuevo lenguaje y diría algo como esto.





“Los presbíteros, tomados de entre los hombres y constituidos en favor de los mismos en las cosas que conciernen a Dios para ofrecer ofrendas y sacrificios por los pecados, (Heb. 5:1) moran con los demás hombres como con hermanos. Así también el Señor Jesús, Hijo de Dios, hombre enviado a los hombres por el Padre, vivió entre nosotros y quiso asemejarse en todo a sus hermanos, fuera del pecado. (Heb. 2:17) Ya le imitaron los santos apóstoles; y el bienaventurado Pablo, doctor de las gentes, ‘elegido para predicar el Evangelio de Dios’ (Rom. 1:1) atestigua que se hizo a sí mismo todo para todos, para salvarlos a todos.” (1Cor. 9:19-23) [Presbyterorum Ordinis, Vaticano II, #3]



Somos hombres escogidos por Dios y enviados a proclamar el Evangelio de Cristo, a celebrar los Misterios de la Fe Cristiana y a Pastorearlos a una profunda relación personal con Jesucristo. Venimos de familias…familias ordinarias como sus propias familias. Venimos de familias piadosas y devotas. También venimos de familias que no son muy religiosas. Lo que tenemos en común es un sentido, experimentado profundamente en nuestro ser, que Cristo, el Eterno Sumo Sacerdote nos ha llamado…nos está llamando…a continuar su ministerio como Maestro, Sacerdote y Pastor. (Rito de Ordenación, Homilía) Estamos llamados “a servir a Cristo en su ministerio, de hacer su propio Cuerpo, la Iglesia, crecer en el pueblo de Dios, un Templo Santo.” (Rito de Ordenación, Homilía, # 123, p.74)



Al proclamar el Jubileo de la Misericordia, el Papa Francisco comenzó con estas palabras. “Jesucristo es el rostro de la Misericordia del Padre” (Papa Francisco, Vultus Misericordiae, 11 de abril del 2015). Jesús es también el Icono del Padre quien fue enviado a revelar la naturaleza de Dios. Por lo tanto, en un sentido muy real el Sacerdote puede describirse como el instrumento sacramental del amor misericordioso de Dios Padre.





Somos hijos de nuestras sociedades, culturas, naciones y familias. Compartimos los grandes logros de nuestros tiempos, pero también compartimos los retos y fracasos.



“Los gozos y las esperanzas, las tristezas y las angustias de los hombres de nuestro tiempo, sobre todo de los pobres y de cuantos sufren, son a la vez gozos y esperanzas, tristezas y angustias de los discípulos de Cristo”, incluyéndonos los sacerdotes, quienes siempre permanecemos parte del Pueblo de Dios. (Gaudium et Spes, Vaticano II, Dic. 7, 1965) Con el Espíritu Santo guiándonos estamos también en un peregrinaje para experimentar la Salvación que Cristo ganó por nosotros en la Cruz.



En los escritos de San Pablo hay una línea fascinante que puede iluminar este punto claramente y manifestar un sentido profundo de nuestra peregrinación.



San Pablo escribe: “La noche está avanzada, el día se acerca”. (Rom. 13:12) Medita esto conmigo un momento. La noche está avanzada, gastada y muy adelantada. La profunda oscuridad de la noche ya no está. Queda atrás de nosotros. Nosotros, como familias, ya estamos en el crepúsculo que poco a poco se convierte en amanecer; sin embargo, todavía no es la luz del día. Si además consideramos el significado de esta imagen de luz-oscuridad, pronto nos damos cuenta de que San Pablo está realmente hablando del movimiento de la oscuridad que es el mal, el pecado, el egoísmo, el narcisismo, los celos, la envidia y el odio hacia la Luz de la bondad, la Gracia, la misericordia, la preocupación por los demás, la paz y la armonía que es Cristo quien es “El Camino, la Verdad y la Vida” de la humanidad. (Jn. 14:6) Cristo es, nuestro Sumo Sacerdote, quien ha traído la Redención para la humanidad. Su misericordia es divina; por lo que “La Divina Misericordia concede el perdón de los pecados” (San Cesáreo de Arles, Obispo, Sermón 25, 1: CCL 103, 111-112) y nos ha restaurado a nuestra relación original con Dios que existía antes de la caída de nuestros primeros padres.



Vallamos más profundo: con la venida de Cristo, y la muerte expiatoria que soportó en la cruz por nuestra salvación, y que ha sido asignada a cada persona a través del bautismo, realmente hemos pasado de la oscuridad de la esclavitud del pecado, el mal e incluso la muerte, a la Gracia, una participación en la propia vida divina de Dios, la esperanza de la Resurrección y la Vida Eterna. Sin embargo todavía no hemos llegado a la plenitud de la luz que es Cristo. Tal vez podríamos decirlo de esta manera; aunque hemos pasado de una profunda oscuridad donde reinaba el pecado, pero aún no a la plenitud de la iluminación, estamos viviendo en un espacio intermedio. Este es un espacio donde sí experimentamos el poder purificador de la Gracia de Cristo que obtuvo por nosotros en su Muerte y Resurrección, y que viene a nosotros a través de la obra del Espíritu Santo; pero no estamos completamente libres ni de la influencia del Maligno ni del pecado mismo. Continuamos en una lucha entre el bien y el mal, entre la Gracia y la tentación. Aquellos que son llamados al sacerdocio y que son actualmente ordenados provienen de estas familias y tienen estas mismas experiencias.



“Cristo es la luz de los pueblos. Por ello este sacrosanto Sínodo, reunido en el Espíritu Santo, desea ardientemente iluminar a todos los hombres, anunciando el Evangelio a toda criatura (Mc. 16:15) con la claridad de Cristo, que resplandece sobre la faz de la Iglesia.” (Lumen Gentium, Vaticano II, # 1, p. 350)



Cada persona bautizada ha sido iluminada por el don del Espíritu Santo. La luz, que es Cristo, ilumina a todos los que han sido regenerados en el Bautismo, y los envía a llevar el Evangelio a cada rincón y lugar de nuestra vida diaria. Nadie es excusado o descartado de este sagrado deber de llevar el Evangelio a los “confines de la tierra”. (Mateo 28:19) Todos los hijos e hijas de Dios son enviados a manifestar esta “piedad humana que tiene compasión de la miseria de los pobres.” (San Cesáreo, Ibíd) Sin embargo, el Sacerdote Ordenado es el que tiene este encargo en particular. ¡Así, el sacerdote puede ser visto como un instrumento sacramental de la misericordia de Cristo!



¡Por lo tanto, hay gran Esperanza! San Juan en el Prólogo de su Evangelio escribe.





“...la luz brilla en las tinieblas, y las tinieblas no prevalecieron contra ella.” (Jn. 1: 5) La oscuridad, Satanás, la muerte y el “pecado del mundo” (Juan 1:29) han sido vencidos. La cruz es el signo final de esta victoria. ¡Satanás ha sido definitivamente derrotado en la Cruz! La victoria está completa.



Como Cristo dijo de sí mismo, “Yo soy la luz del mundo”. (Jn 8:12) los padres del Concilio Vaticano Segundo nos han recordado de esto en lo que se refiere a toda persona humana, creyente o no creyente. Nos enseñan que “Cristo es la luz de la humanidad”. (Lumen Gentium, Vaticano II, # 1, p 350) Yo lo podría enfatizar de esta forma; Cristo es la luz de todo ser humano nacido en este mundo. Jesús también enseñó a la multitud a su alrededor, “Ustedes son la luz del mundo”. (Mat. 5:14)



Sin embargo, es el Sacerdote Ministerial quien,



“Tomado de entre los hombres y establecido para los hombres” (PO, Vaticano II, No. 3, p. 866) ‘son consagrados con el fin de predicar el Evangelio’, por lo que son maestros de la Fe, para pastorear a los fieles, así como para celebrar el culto divino. Es en la asamblea Eucarística que ejercen en un grado supremo su función sagrada; allí actuando ‘en la persona de Cristo’ (Trento, sesión 22) ...ellos componen la Familia de Dios y por medio de Cristo en el Espíritu la conducen a Dios Padre,” (LG, # 28, pp. 384-5) ¡que es el resplandor de la Luz! (1 Jn. 2:5; Heb 1:1-3)



El sacerdote es entonces, el ministro sacramental, cuya misión es guiar al pueblo de la oscuridad de este mundo a Cristo, que es la Luz del mundo. Él ayuda a guiarnos a través de la madrugada y el amanecer a la gloria de la luz de la Verdad y hacia una profunda intimidad con Jesús. Es él quien nos recuerda que a través de la Cruz, Cristo nos ha salvado. “Ya no los llamo siervos, porque el siervo no sabe lo que hace su señor. Los he llamado amigos, porque les he dicho todo lo que he oído a mi Padre.” (Jn. 15:15) y continúa con “Ámense los unos a los otros.” (Jn. 15:17) ¡Es una orden, no una petición o una sugerencia! Manifiesten el amor misericordioso del Padre; muestren el amor misericordioso del Padre a todos, pero especialmente a los necesitados. Por lo tanto, en la medida que los amas, me amas a mí. En la manera que haces cosas buenas por ellos, lo haces por mí. (Mat. 15: 31-46)



Jesús, poco antes de que fuera a comenzar su pasión, tuvo un diálogo muy personal con sus Apóstoles. Les recordó la importancia de estar conectados con él, de permanecer en relación con él. Dijo.



“Caminen mientras tengan la luz, no sea que las tinieblas los sorprenda: porque el que camina en tinieblas no sabe a dónde va. Mientras tengan luz, crean en la luz y serán hijos de la luz. ” (Jn. 12:35b-36)



Es por esta razón que la formación de un Sacerdote conlleva tanto tiempo, básicamente de ocho a nueve años. Primeramente, la Madre Iglesia quiere a un ser humano bien formado, y que sean empleadas todas las ciencias humanas disponibles para tal fin. Los fieles también merecen un sacerdote que esté académicamente bien formado y que tenga conocimiento de las Escrituras y las enseñanzas de la Iglesia es fundamental. Se merecen un hombre santo, un hombre de Dios, que haya meditado de forma continua su vocación y la haya renovado con frecuencia, permitiendo así al Espíritu Santo que lo transforme en imagen de Cristo...un icono o imagen de la misericordia amorosa de Dios. Por último, los fieles merecen un líder servidor humilde que pueda aplicar el Evangelio y las enseñanzas de Cristo de una manera tal como para dar al pueblo Esperanza y afirmación en su Peregrinar de Fe. Debe tener la sabiduría para el servicio pastoral.



Gran parte de esto debe tomar lugar en un Seminario; sin embargo, la base comienza normalmente en la familia y continúa en la Comunidad de Creyentes en una parroquia. Alguna formación debe, por su naturaleza, provenir de aquellos que servimos, tales como los pobres, los que sufren, los privados de sus derechos, los marginados, los extranjeros, el pueblo invisible y los católicos que ya no practican su Fe.



El seminarista debe someterse a mucha reflexión para descubrir sus debilidades, sus miedos, sus heridas para superarlas y ser sanado. Debe buscar una profunda amistad con Cristo y dejar que el Espíritu Santo lo mueva continuamente desde el amanecer para la gloria de Cristo. Debe dejarse iluminar cada vez más y más durante su formación. Debe ser sanado para poder ser instrumento de sanación para los demás.



Lentamente pero con seguridad, tiene que llegar a una mayor comprensión de la Narración del Lavatorio de los Pies en el Evangelio de San Juan. Después de lavar los pies de sus discípulos Jesús añade un comentario.



¿Comprenden lo que acabo de hacer con ustedes? Ustedes me llaman Maestro y Señor, y tienen razón, porque lo soy. Si yo, que soy el Señor y el Maestro, les he lavado los pies, ustedes también deben lavarse los pies unos a otros. Les he dado el ejemplo, para que hagan lo mismo que yo hice con ustedes. (Jn. 13:12b-15)



A menudo, cuando les lavamos los pies a doce personas el Jueves Santo, hablamos del servicio. ¡Y esto es suficientemente cierto! Sin embargo, la narración no tiene nada que ver con los pies. Tiene todo que ver con el don total de sí mismo por el bienestar de otros. El verdadero significado de la Narración de Lavatorio de los Pies se encuentra en una frase del capítulo anterior del Evangelio de Juan. Al hablar de su pasión dice: “Cuando yo sea ‘levantado’ de la tierra, atraeré a todos hacia mí.” (Jn 12,32) Está diciendo: “cuando yo sea levantado”... en la Cruz; ese es el significado de lavar los pies. ¿Recuerdan estas palabras de Jesús? “Nadie tiene mayor amor que este, que dar la vida por sus amigos.” (Jn. 15:13) Pero después, en la Carta a los Romanos, San Pablo afina estas palabras de Jesús. “Dios demuestra su amor por nosotros, en que aun siendo pecadores, Cristo murió por nosotros.” (Rom. 5:8) San Juan en sus cartas también comenta sobre esto. “En esto consiste el amor; no en que nosotros hayamos amado a Dios, sino en que él nos amó y envió a su Hijo como propiciación por nuestros pecados. Amados, si Dios nos ha amado así, también nosotros debemos amarnos unos a otros.” (1 Jn. 4:10-11) Entonces nosotros los sacerdotes debemos ser misericordiosos! Debemos ser generosos en donarnos a nosotros mismos!



Esta es la misión del Sacerdote. Cuando un sacerdote ama al que lo odia, cuando se preocupa por los pobres, cuando ve a los invisibles, cuando recibe al extranjero, es luz para los demás. Cuando el sacerdote le sirve a estas personas, incluso cuando los feligreses hacen comentarios seculares peyorativos, él está siendo “levantado” y se une a Cristo “en atraer a todas las personas a Dios”. (Jn. 12:32)



La enseñanza de la Iglesia es clara en que la misión del Sacerdote Ministerial es “servirle a Cristo Maestro, Sacerdote y Pastor.” (Rito de Ordenación, Homilía, # 123, p. 74)



Como Maestro, el sacerdote debe primero que todo Proclamar el Evangelio. Es su deber, a través de la Liturgia y en los encuentros de catequesis formales, presentar todo el Cuerpo de la Sagrada Escritura y todas las enseñanzas de la Iglesia como han sido definidas por la Iglesia bajo la dirección del Espíritu Santo. Debe proclamar y enseñar no sólo los aspectos buenos, cómodos o fáciles, sino también aquello que es desafiante, para que así provoque y de hecho nos llame a una verdadera conversión del corazón… ¡para tener la mente y el corazón de Jesucristo!



San Pablo lo puso de esta manera. “Proclama la Palabra de Dios, insiste con ocasión o sin ella, arguye, reprende, exhorta, con paciencia incansable y con afán de enseñar.” (2 Tim. 4:2)



El sacerdote es ante todo Maestro. Sin embargo, esto puede ser solo una parte de su misión. A veces puede encontrarse presentando una verdadera y auténtica enseñanza de la Iglesia, o quizá pueda estar citando la Biblia misma, y algunas personas podrían llegar a molestarse e incluso cuestionar su derecho a decir esas cosas. Él está haciendo lo que se le ha preparado para hacer; ordenado y enviado a hacer como lo manda su misión, sin embargo, no es aceptado. Las modas seculares, el debate cívico o las realidades políticas parecen anular el Evangelio. El sacerdote puede ser aislado si respalda o no un determinado tema. Sin embargo, ha sido formado y ordenado para ser otro Cristo, una luz para traer la alegría, la paz y la plenitud de la vida a sus feligreses. Proclama la salvación a través de Cristo.



El sacerdote es un instrumento o un icono del amor-misericordioso de Dios por su pueblo, mientras trata de acercarlos a Jesús. ¡Algunos, a veces incluso cuestionan la ortodoxia del Papa! Como maestro el sacerdote manifiesta el mantra (lema) de uno de los Salmos: “Porque su amor perdura para siempre.” (Sal 136) {Un mantra es una oración repetitiva que se originó en la temprana Iglesia Católica Griega; “Señor Jesucristo, Hijo de Dios vivo, ten piedad de mí, pecador.” Hoy en día, se manifiesta mejor en una letanía donde nuestra respuesta es “Ruega por nosotros”; o en el Rosario, donde el Ave María se convierte en el Mantra de la Oración.} Además, en hebreo la palabra, hesed, que se utiliza en el Salmo 136, puede ser traducida como misericordia o amor o una combinación de los mismos. Por lo tanto, el sacerdote es el instrumento sacramental de la misericordia y el amor de Cristo.



El sacerdote es también el Presidente del Culto Divino, sobre todo en el Sacrificio Eucarístico. El nutre al Pueblo Santo de Dios con el Pan de Vida y el Cáliz de la Salvación. A través de su ministerio, Dios misericordioso provee el alimento y la bebida espiritual que sostiene y alimenta todo su ser y continúa fortaleciendo la vida divina que Cristo compartió con todos por medio del Bautismo. El sacerdote sostiene en el pueblo la esperanza de la Resurrección y la Vida Eterna. Ofrece el amor misericordioso del Padre al penitente en la Confesión y Consuela a los enfermos, los ancianos y los moribundos a través de la Unción de los enfermos. Es el instrumento misericordioso que disipa la oscuridad del pecado y la tentación de una persona y los ilumina a todos con la Luz de Cristo en el Bautismo. A veces se une al Obispo para Confirmar y fortalecer en el cristiano la manifestación del amor misericordioso de Cristo por el don del Espíritu Santo en la Confirmación. A menudo es el testigo e instrumento de la Gracia dada a un hombre y una mujer en el Matrimonio Cristiano ayudando a hacer su unión feliz y fortalecida para que sean signo de la unión de Cristo y de su Iglesia. El Obispo, disfrutando de la plenitud del Sacerdocio, manifiesta el amor misericordioso de Cristo ordenando a un hombre al sacerdocio para el servicio de una Iglesia local o Comunidad Religiosa. Por lo tanto, como Presidente del Culto Divino el Sacerdote manifiesta de nuevo el mantra del Salmo 136:1; “Porque su amor perdura para siempre.” El sacerdote es el instrumento sacramental de la misericordia y el amor de Cristo.



Finalmente, el sacerdote es Pastor de su Rebaño. Esto puede ser, y es a menudo parte de su misión, que es a la vez desafiante y muy gratificante. La función básica de un pastor es proteger a su rebaño y proveer para sus necesidades físicas. El sacerdote es similar a un pastor de ovejas en que tiene el mandato de enseñar la Verdad de nuestra Fe y proteger a los feligreses de las falsas enseñanzas y prácticas. En la época electrónica de hoy, ni los medios de comunicación social, ni la Internet pueden proteger de una falsa enseñanza Cristiana Católica.



El pastor de las ovejas trata también de proveer al rebaño de buena agua y de fresco y tierno pasto. A veces debe guiar a las ovejas por las cañadas estrechas, a las que ellas temen enormemente. Aun así, debe ir a un lado de ellas para proporcionar la buena comida y bebida que tanto desean y necesitan. De modo similar, el sacerdote quiere ofrecer la mejor comida y bebida espiritual a los Fieles. Celebra la Misa y ofrece el Cuerpo y la Sangre de Cristo a los fieles que mantienen la unión del sacerdote con Cristo y con todos los demás que reciben la Comunión al mismo tiempo. Esta comida y bebida nutre al individuo en su peregrinación espiritual al Padre y se convierte en promesa de Vida Eterna.



Algunas veces, las personas pueden no darse cuenta de que el sacerdote sólo quiere conducirlos a la salvación. Si en algunos momentos el sacerdote pudiera parecer un poco abrumador en lo que respecta a las Prácticas Espirituales de los fieles, asistencia a la Misa, recordatorios de las Enseñanzas Sociales de la Iglesia que emanan de la Palabra de Dios, de hecho es porque el sacerdote está verdaderamente comprometido con su Sacerdocio y al Ministerio que comparte con el Obispo. Sólo tal vez lo siguiente encapsula bien este sentido.





“El celo por tu casa me consume,” oh Señor. (Sal. 69:10)

Como pastor, el sacerdote manifiesta el mantra del Salmo 136:1; “Porque su amor perdura para siempre.” El sacerdote es el instrumento sacramental de la misericordia y el amor de Cristo.



Algunas veces el sacerdote puede sentir lo mismo en lo que se refiere a algunos de los feligreses. Tal vez esto sea parte de vivir en el intermedio del tiempo. “La noche está avanzada, el día se acerca”. (Rom. 13:12) Hemos sido liberados de la esclavitud del pecado y del mal, pero todavía no estamos totalmente compartiendo la Vida Divina. Vivimos con el pecado y la Gracia, con la oscuridad y la luz.



Lo que es verdaderamente una bendición es esto; como sacerdote, mis hermanos sacerdotes y yo seguimos siendo miembros del Pueblo de Dios después de nuestra ordenación. Asumimos un puesto especial para el servicio de los fieles; pero aun somos parte de la Iglesia. Tal vez lo que escribió San Agustín en un sermón acerca de ser obispo puede estar relacionado con el sacerdocio. En un aniversario de su ordenación episcopal, una vez predicó esto.



“Tengo miedo de lo que soy para ustedes, pero saco fuerza de lo que soy con ustedes. Para usted soy un obispo, y con ustedes soy un cristiano. La condición de obispo implica una obligación y podría ser un peligro, la de cristiano es el fundamento de la salvación.” (Sermón de San Agustín, aniversario de Ordenación Episcopal)



“Porque (como sacerdote u obispo) somos guardianes, figuramos entre los pastores si somos buenos; pero porque somos cristianos, también somos ovejas como ustedes. Por lo tanto, si el Señor se dirige a los pastores o las ovejas, hay que escuchar todas sus palabras con temor; nuestro corazón debe permanecer siempre atento.” (San Agustín, Sermón 47, 1. 2. 3. 6, De ovbius: CCL 41, 572-573 575-576)



Agustín no está eludiendo su autoridad, ni tampoco está siendo orgulloso o arrogante al respecto. Está aceptando una gran dosis de humildad. Teme que los honores o regalos puedan negativamente afectar su puesto en la Iglesia al extremo de perder de vista la verdadera misión; que es llevar a la gente a Cristo, nuestra Salvación, y el único medio para expulsar la oscuridad del pecado en nuestras vidas. En verdad, los sacerdotes necesitan a los fieles y los fieles necesitan a los sacerdotes. No hay pastor si no hay ovejas y el rebaño estaría en un caos total, confusión y desorden si faltara el pastor. Ambos se necesitan mutuamente. Ambos necesitan oraciones. Los fieles necesitan las oraciones de sus sacerdotes y su obispo. Los sacerdotes y el obispo necesitan orar por el rebaño. Por lo tanto, los sacerdotes y el obispo son a la vez como “la Iglesia, siempre en necesidad de Renovación y Reconciliación.” (Beato Pablo VI, Papa, Decreto Proclamando el Año Santo de Renovatio et Reconciliatio, 1975)



Cada sacerdote debe ofrecer una Misa el domingo por los feligreses; el obispo lo hace por toda la diócesis. Además de esto oro por todos los Sacerdotes, Diáconos, religiosos y religiosas consagrados y por todos los fieles cada día durante la Liturgia de las Horas. Espero que mis hermanos sacerdotes hagan lo mismo.



No puedo expresar mi agradecimiento adecuadamente con palabras cuando escucho feligreses de toda la diócesis decir “¡Rezo por usted todos los días!” o, “¡Rezo a menudo por usted obispo!” Gracias, porque eso es lo que sostiene y alimenta mi ministerio y mi vida espiritual cada día. Estoy seguro de que mis sacerdotes dirían lo mismo. Oren por su obispo. Oren por sus sacerdotes. Oren para que más jóvenes respondan al Llamado del Señor al ministerio sacerdotal. Oren para que todos los sacerdotes tanto como yo su obispo podamos darnos cuenta que lo que compartimos es verdaderamente una Llamada. Es decir, que no es solo un llamado de Cristo a ser sacerdote, sino un llamado el cual debe ser renovado a menudo. Los compromisos deben ser renovados muchas veces e incluso confirmados a través de nuestro ministerio, amor, apoyo y la continua fortaleza del poder del Espíritu Santo.





Esta reflexión inició recordando al Párroco y a los Vicarios Parroquiales que conocía cuando estaba creciendo en Wallis, Texas. Como ya he dicho de ellos, no eran santos, ni eran grandes pecadores. Nosotros los sacerdotes de hoy no somos santos tampoco pero tampoco somos grandes pecadores, aunque podemos pecar. Lo mismo puede decirse de todos los que viven en la Diócesis. Todavía hay oscuridad que nos rodea, pero la Gracia la excede mucho más. Como escribió San Pablo: “Donde abundó el pecado, sobreabundó la Gracia.” (Romanos 5:20) O como alguien escribió una vez: “La luz del tamaño de un agujero de alfiler trae la suficiente Gracia para manifestar el amor y la misericordia sanadora de Dios.” (Autor desconocido)



Al concluir este Año Jubilar de la Misericordia, seamos agradecidos por la luz que recibimos en el bautismo y la Salvación que Cristo obtuvo por nosotros en la Cruz. También seamos agradecidos por el Sacerdocio Ministerial de los sacerdotes ordenados y su ministerio entre nosotros y del Sacerdocio Común de todos los fieles, ya que ambos son una participación en el único sacerdocio de Cristo.



Por último, que sea esta nuestra oración común en la Diócesis de Amarillo.



“Pónganse, pues, el vestido que conviene a los elegidos de Dios, por ser sus santos muy queridos; revístanse de sentimientos de tierna compasión, de bondad, de humildad, de mansedumbre, de paciencia. Sopórtense y perdónense unos a otros, si uno tiene motivo de queja contra otro. Como el Señor los perdonó, a su vez hagan lo mismo. Pero, por encima de todo, tengan el amor, que es el vínculo perfecto. Que la paz de Cristo reine en sus corazones; ustedes fueron llamados a encontrarla, unidos en un mismo cuerpo. Finalmente, sean agradecidos.” (Col. 3:12-15)



En conclusión, hermanos sacerdotes, aceptemos este reto. Pídanle al Señor que nos ayude a imitar las palabras y la realidad de San Pablo en nuestras propias vidas sacerdotales. Que cuando todo esté dicho y hecho y nuestro ministerio llegue a su ocaso nos podamos identificar con San Pablo: “He combatido el buen combate.” (2 Tim. 4:7) He servido en lo mejor de mi capacidad. Me he permitido “ser levantado de la tierra” (Jn. 12:32) en la totalidad de dar mis energías, mis talentos y mi Fe y el celo por las almas que yo pudiera humildemente, pero a la vez verdaderamente decir como San Pablo: “ya no vivo yo, sino que es Cristo quien vive en mí; la vida que vivo al presente en la carne, la vivo en la fe del Hijo de Dios que me amó y se entregó así mismo por mí.” (Gal. 2: 20)



Por lo tanto todos juntos, Sacerdotes, Obispo, Diáconos y Fieles Laicos, vamos a disipar la oscuridad y acercaremos así a la plenitud de la Luz del día... Cristo nuestro Señor, Sumo Sacerdote y Salvación nuestra!



“¡Hágase la luz!” (Génesis 1: 3)





Reverendo Monseñor Patrick J. Zurek, Obispo de Amarillo,

Solemnidad de Jesucristo Rey del Universo

Clausura del Año Jubilar de la Misericordia

Catedral Santa María Amarillo Texas

20 de Noviembre de 2016

