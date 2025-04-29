Paul J. Kim Presentation In Dumas

Dumas—All youth groups in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend a presentation by noted Catholic speaker Paul J. Kim Friday, May 9 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox.
Kim, who was a presenter at DCYC 2014 in the Diocese of Amarillo, is considered one of the most sought-after Catholic young and young adult speakers in the United States. Moving his audiences from laughter one moment, to deep reflection and prayer in another, Kim utilizes his numerous talents to communicate the Gospel message of Christ to people in a way that is engaging entertaining and altogether life changing.
Kim is the author of the best-seller A Catholic Guide to Adulting Online Course and is founder of the Triumph Men’s Conference. He’s released two music albums. Kim resides in Austin with his wife and six children.
Reservations are required to ensure adequate food is provided. Please RSVP to Yesenia Longoria at 806-206-0123.