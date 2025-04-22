Pope Francis: A Reflection

The first time that I met Pope Francis was about a year after he became the Pope. I needed to meet with several Department Heads in regard to some projects the Vatican asked me to direct.
I decided to go to Rome early to be there a few days before and stay a few days after the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, which is celebrated on June 29, which is the anniversary of my Ordination as a priest. When a bishop is in Rome on a Wednesday, he is expected to attend the General Audience with the Pope in St. Peter’s Square. I chose this time so that I could meet the Pope at least once and possibly twice.
On the way to the Audience, I stopped at a shop to buy a white zucchetto, the white skullcap that the Pope wears. I wanted him to touch it and bless it. In his presence I removed it from my jacket and held it in my hand; he took his off and placed his in mine, saying, “they are the same size.”
Then he said, “I want yours, mine is stained with sweat, but yours is clean!” I was thrilled and thought: “if he ever becomes a saint, it will be a first-class relic.”
My experienced of being with him was warm and friendly! He blessed me and embraced me. The second experience regards helping people to come to a mature Faith in Christ. Some people were not comfortable with him and even thought he was too liberal. Two occasions were cited to confirm this: in his visit to the people of Amazonia, he placed a small image of an elderly woman whom they honored with devotion, but not as a Christian.
A second similar example occurred in the Far East. Again, another example was singled out by some as pagan worship. If he was too liberal, it was in his love for people!
This is my take in regard to these examples.
I wonder if Francis was a modern Paul. Was Francis actually seeing deeper into the question?Was he actually saying, “Could Faith in some non-Christian deity, false as it is, be the beginning element or basis needed for true Faith in Christ?
The Gentiles of Paul’s time did not believe in Christ immediately; however, their adhering to their Moral Codes should be an indication of their Good Will. These Moral Codes, varying in each group, collectively considered, often reflected the Morals of the Church.
Is this not a beginning of Faith…yes, in Christ! The saying “Already, but not yet!” comes to mind. Could it give us a clue? Is not the foundation there!
I am not condemning, nor praising! However, I ask: Could Francis be realizing something quite profound, that just might be leading one to actual…true faith…that helps people recognize and even follow this road and still discover Christ!
In his last letter to the Church Universal issued on Palm Sunday, Francis reflected the mercy of the Father of the Prodigal Son. This Mercy, Pope Francis wrote, is needed today, for it brings Hope to people!
Weak as he was, on Easter Sunday he went through the crowds in St. Peter’s Square in his Popemobile, greeting and blessing the flock. Often he left the Popemobile to walk among the people, often speaking with them, blessing them personally with his blessing hand or embracing the elderly or children!
As weak as he was, Pope Francis gave his best to the end!