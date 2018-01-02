Prayer Course To Be Offered in February, March

Amarillo—The first of seven scheduled opportunities to take the course on Prayer/La Oración, will be offered Saturday, Feb. 3, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.



While catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to take advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity, the course is open to any and all wishing to attend, which are being offered throughout the Diocese of Amarillo in February and March.



All presentations will be taught from 9:30am to 12:30pm, according to Sister María Elena.



The course on Prayer/La Oración will be offered:

• Saturday, Feb. 3, for the North Deanery, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Maddox in Dumas. School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Katherine Dorsey will instruct the course in English, while Father César Gómez, parochial administrator of St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, will be the Spanish instructor;

• Saturday, Feb. 24, in English for the South Deanery, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave. in Hereford. Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, will be the facilitator;

• Saturday, March 10, for the Central Deanery, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton in Amarillo. Linda Astuto, executive director of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, Amarillo, will present the course in English and Father Juan Carlos Barragán, parish administrator at Blessed Sacrament Church, will present the course in Spanish; and,

• Saturday, March 17, for the East Deanery, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23 rd in Pampa. Sister Marie André Miszewski, SSND, will facilitate the course in English and diocesan Seminarian Victor Andrade will facilitate the course in Spanish.



“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen and pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”



For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.

