Prayer Vigil At Lubbock Planned Parenthood

Lubbock—In conjunction with the Diocese of Lubbock’s “40 Days for Life,” a Prayer Vigil at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Lubbock is set for Friday, March 26 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
“We will be praying for an end to abortion and for the women and men that have made that decision,” said James Schulte, director of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Amarillo. “The vigil will operate in two-hour shifts across the street from the clinic at 22nd Place and Memphis Ave. This is a great sacrificial action before Holy Week to show your commitment to life.
“We encourage those interested in taking part in this prayer vigil to register on our diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/40daysforlife, as soon as possible. All participants will be asked to sign a Statement of Peace. If you cannot join us in Lubbock, please signup to fast and pray on March 26.”
All COVID-19 protocols in effect will be followed during the prayer vigil and Schulte encourages people to travel to Lubbock with people living in their households.
For additional information, please call the diocesan Family Life Office at 414-1059.