Prayer Vigil At Lubbock Planned Parenthood

Lubbock—In conjunction with Lubbock’s “40 Days for Life” a Prayer Vigil at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Lubbock is set for Friday, April 8 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
“We will be praying for an end to abortion and for the women and men that have made that decision,” said James Schulte, director of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Amarillo. “The vigil will be across the street from the clinic at 22nd Place and Memphis Ave. This is a great sacrificial action one week before Good Friday to show your commitment to life. We encourage those interested in taking part in this prayer vigil to register on our diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/40daysforlife, as soon as possible,” he said.
Schulte added that a limited number of free seats will be available for people wanting to travel to Lubbock. All participants will be asked to sign a Statement of Peace. If you cannot join us in Lubbock, please signup to fast and pray on April 8.
For additional information, please call the Family Life Office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-414-1059.