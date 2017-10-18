Premiere Opening For Diocesan Museum

Amarillo—Since January, Diocesan Archivist Susan Garner and Diocesan Curator Ann Weld have been planning, placing and preparing the largest room in the new Diocesan Pastoral Center.



The time has come to show the public their efforts.



The public is invited to attend the Premiere Opening of the Diocesan Museum, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24 th.



The new museum replaces a 1,500 square foot building at the entrance of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, which was dedicated on Dec. 9, 1985 by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen. The new museum, which is the largest room in the current Diocesan Pastoral Center, is approximately 5,000 square feet.



“The new museum contains a number of artifacts that we were unable to previously exhibit in our former space,” said Garner. “This includes the original Stations of the Cross from Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Communion Rail from the original clapboard Sacred Heart Church, which later became the first church building for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. We also have the original altar used by Bishop Rudolph A. Gerken, the first Bishop of Amarillo and possibly the largest collection of vintage vestments between Dallas and Denver.



“There is so much to see and so much history on display. The past is truly present in our new museum space and we thank all the wonderful benefactors of the Diocese of Amarillo who helped make this possible through the Preparing the Way Campaign.”



Hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments will be served. Following the Premiere Opening, the Diocesan Museum will be open by appointment. Additional operating hours will be announced in the near future. For additional information, please call Susan Garner at 414-1076.

