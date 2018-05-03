Price/St. Mary’s/Alamo/Holy Cross Reunion July 20-21

Amarillo—Additional information on the All-School/All-Classes Reunion Celebration involving alumni, former students, faculty and staff of Amarillo Catholic Secondary Schools has been released by event spokesperson Bea Arreola-Owen.
The reunion, set for Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21, now includes all alumni, former students, faculty and staff of St. Mary’s Academy, according to Arreola-Owen.
“I wish to extend a personal invitation to all associated with St. Mary’s Academy to join us in July for this special gathering,” she said. “St. Mary’s Academy holds a very important role in the history of Catholic Secondary education in the Diocese of Amarillo and I hope that many alumni and former students from St. Mary’s Academy will join us on July 20 and 21.”
Reunion activities will begin on July 20 with an informal Meet and Greet from 7:00pm to 9:00pm in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. Snacks and beverages will be provided, according to Arreola-Owen.
On July 21, those young ladies from Alamo Catholic High School who played basketball for Coach Bill Greenhouse are invited to a special team luncheon. A location has yet to be announced. For further information on the luncheon, please contact Mary Honea Brewer via email,
mcbrewer25@yahoo.com.
Those attending the reunion will attend the 5:00pm Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, where a special section will be reserved for the group to sit together. After the Mass, the reunion will conclude with a dinner and dance at Knights of Columbus Council #4621 Hall at the intersection of Hillside and Western.
The evening, which runs until 10:00, will include a fajita dinner with all the trimmings and a dance.
Cost for the weekend activities is $30/person or $50/couple, according to Arreola-Owen. Payment is due Tuesday, June 5. The cost does not include the basketball luncheon.
“If you can’t come to both night’s activities, it’s not a problem,” said Arreola-Owen. “We have a special rate for those only able to make one evening of this reunion.
“We are still looking seeking contact information for alumni, former students, faculty and staff for our directory/database. That information can be sent to me via email at
price.alamo.hc73@gmail or by calling me at 806-683-4864. We are also looking for names of those deceased classmates to add to our deceased classmates page.”
Reservations and payments for the reunion events can be made to Arreola-Owen at 2041 Parker, Amarillo, TX 79109.