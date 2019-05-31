Principal Sought For St. Mary's Cathedral School, Amarillo

St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, seeks a principal who will be a Faith Leader as well as the Academic Leader of a small Catholic parish elementary school. The successful candidate should be a practicing Catholic who has a knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Faith as well as religious education. An applicant should have a minimum of three years teaching experience, preferably in a Catholic school and a master’s degree in any field, with a minimum of 18 semester hours of graduate work in administration, supervision and curriculum development. Position effective Monday, July 1, 2019. For an application, please contact Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo, at P.O. Box 5644, Amarillo, TX 79117-5644 OR (806) 383-2243 OR via email,
cwanjura@catholiclubbock.org.