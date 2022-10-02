Public Invited To Oct. 15 Rosary Rally

Amarillo—Final preparations are underway for a Rosary Rally, sponsored by the Diocese of Amarillo, taking place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the cathedral.
The morning will include music, a procession of a statue of Mary to her place of honor, Petitions, the Scriptural Rosary, Divine Praises and Benediction. Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral will serve as Honor Guard and Deacon Mark White of St. Thomas the Apostle Church will lead the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and offer the Benediction.
Parishioners at most of the parishes in the city of Amarillo are involved in putting this Rosary Rally together. They include: • Barbara Grey and Iris Upchurch from St. Mary’s Cathedral; • Minnie Salinas from St. Laurence Church; • Monica Musick from St. Joseph’s Church; • Denise Olsen, Pam Lancaster and LouAnn Baumhardt from St. Hyacinth Church; • Irene Robel and Diane Clayton from St. Martin de Porres Church; • Lawrence Walker from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; • Saharay Regelado from Blessed Sacrament Church; and, • Rachel Ornales, Mary Biggers, Esther Almanza and Teresa Hunt from St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Volunteers from Our Lady of Vietnam Church and St. Francis of Assisi Church are still needed for the Rosary Rally. To volunteer your talents or for more information, please call Teresa Hunt at 806-676-9445.