Dumas—Sts. Peter and Paul Church will offer a Quinceañeras Family Retreat Saturday, March 16 from 8:30am to 2:30pm in the parish’s Pastoral Center at 915 South Maddox Ave.
The retreat, which will be conducted in Spanish, will include bilingual material and is designed for young ladies preparing to celebrate their 15th birthday. The retreat is also for the young ladies parents.
Presenting the retreat will be Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Magdalena Casas-Nava. For more details, please call the parish office at Sts. Peter and Paul Church at 806-935-5002 or contact Sister Magdalena by email, [email protected]