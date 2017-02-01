RCIA Workshop Reminder

Amarillo—A reminder to those who have registered for the Saturday, Feb. 11 RCIA Workshop: those who have yet to submit a registration form are asked to call Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordination of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo at 383-2243, ext. 113, to advise her of your plans to attend. The workshop will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



“This meeting has been suggested by some of our RCIA leaders in the diocese who want to further their understanding of the RCIA process, get to know other RCIA

Teams in our diocese and also have the opportunity to share among the participants,” said Sister María Elena.



In addition to Sister María Elena, scheduled presenters include Deacon John and Laveta Peters and Davlyn Duesterhaus.



“If you have the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults: Study Edition, please bring your copy to the workshop,” said Sister María Elena.



Those attending are asked to make a $5.00 donation. Lunch will be served.

