RCIA Workshop Scheduled

Amarillo—RCIA Teams, Leaders and Catechists are invited to attend and take part in a workshop Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24 th.



“This meeting has been suggested by some of our RCIA leaders in the diocese who want to further their understanding of the RCIA process, get to know other RCIA Teams in our diocese and also have the opportunity to share among the participants,” said Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of Faith Formation in the Diocese of Amarillo.



Scheduled presenters include Deacon John and Laveta Peters, Davlyn Duesterhaus and Sister María Elena Ferrer.



“If you have the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults: Study Edition, please bring your copy to the workshop,” said Sister María Elena.



Those attending are asked to make a $5.00 donation. Lunch will be served. Deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 20. For additional information or to sign up, please contact Sister María Elena Ferrer at 383-2243, ext. 113 or via email, mferrer@dioama.org.

