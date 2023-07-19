Panhandle—The Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light, formerly known as the School Sisters of St. Francis, will offer a Rebuild My Church Retreat Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, in the St. Francis House of Prayer at 125 John Paul Circle.
Cost of the retreat is by donation, according to Franciscan Sister of Christ the Light Sister Mary Michael Huseman, who added that space is limited but that overnight accommodations will be made available to those who participated in the order’s recent Assisi pilgrimage.
“We invite everyone to explore with us how God is working in your life, how you can deepen your prayer life and be the light that God is calling you to be, especially in the light of Franciscan spirituality,” said Sister Mary Michael.
The retreat begins at 6:00pm on Aug. 11 and will end after lunch on Aug. 13. For those only able to attend on Saturday, Aug. 12, an option to attend that day only is available, according to Sister Mary Michael.
The retreat is open to all 18 years and older. To sign up for the retreat or for additional information, please call Sister Mary Michael Huseman at 806-537-3182, ext. 6.