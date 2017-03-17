Reconciliation Services Scheduled

Amarillo—An opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation has been scheduled for the Central Deanery.



Priests from the Central Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo will be available on Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



“The evening will begin with a General Meditation, followed by an Examination of Conscience in the Sanctuary,” said Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo and Dean of the Amarillo Deanery. “Priests will be available, in the Sanctuary or in assigned, private areas throughout the Cathedral to hear Confessions.



“It’s part of our Lenten observance, giving up scheduled meetings, waiting for you to experience the mercy and love of the Lord through this Sacrament.”



Other parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo offering Lenten Reconciliation services include:

• Wednesday, March 29, 7:00pm, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom; and,

• Wednesday, March 29, 7:00pm, at Immaculate Conception Church, Vega.

