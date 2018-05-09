Regional Masses Scheduled May 14-18

Amarillo—Local farmers and residents are invited to join together in prayer for seasonal weather, good crops and the welfare of our rural communities.



In honor of St. Isidore the Farmer, whose feast is Tuesday, May 15, Masses at the locations listed below will include the blessing of seeds, soil and water.



Refreshments and fellowship will follow the liturgies. Participants will also receive a pamphlet of prayers for rural families and communities, courtesy of the Diocesan Catholic Rural Life Committee.



• Monday, May 14, 6:00pm, The Jesko Family Farm, 2874 FM 1048, Hereford

• Tuesday, May 15, 6:30pm, Our Mother of Mercy Church, 1108 Floydada, Wellington

• Wednesday, May 16, 7:00pm, Immaculate Conception Church, Vega

• Thursday, May 17, 7:00pm, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo

• Friday, May 18, Bill and Sayra Schartz Farm, 2648 FM 1727, Dalhart.

