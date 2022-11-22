Registration Underway For Steubenville Conference

Amarillo—Registration is underway for the Lone Star Steubenville Conference, set for Friday, June 23 through Sunday, Jan. 25 in Irving.
The theme of the Lone Star conference is Refuge, based on Matt. 11:28.
A deposit of $75 per person must be sent to the Diocesan Youth Office by Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. He added that the approximate total cost of the conference is $425 per person, which includes registration, transportation and lodging. Total payment is due by Thursday, April 20.
“Before registering with our office for the Lone Star event in Irving, please contact your parish youth ministry office, in case they are taking a delegation to the same or a different Steubenville conference,” said Guzman.
Deposits can be mailed to: Diocese of Amarillo Attn: Youth Office 4512 NE 24th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79107.
Learn more about the conference at amarillodiocese.org/steubenville-conferences, or by contacting Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118, or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.