Relic Of St. Jude Thaddeus At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—The arm of the Apostle St. Jude Thaddeus, one of Christ’s most intimate collaborators, is touring the United States and will be exposed for veneration Tuesday, April 16 from 2:00pm to 10:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
During the veneration, the front parking lot at St. Mary’s Cathedral will be handicap parking ONLY. All others are asked to please park in the main parking lot on the west side. Admission is free.
Veneration will be suspended at 6:30 for Mass at 7:00 with Father Carlos Martins, CC, a Custos Reliquiarum (ecclesiastically-appointed curate of relics) and director of Treasures of the Church. presiding, and Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral, concelebrating. Veneration will resume after the Mass until 10:00.
As the son of Mary of Clopas (Cleophas), the sister of the Blessed Virgin Mary and one of the “three Marys” who stood by Jesus during his Crucifixion, Jude is the Lord’s first cousin.
St. Jude’s body was buried in the place of his martyrdom but was transferred to Rome during the time of Emperor Constantine. His tomb rests directly below the main altar of the left transept of St. Peter’s Basilica. Several centuries ago, his arm was removed and placed in a simple wooden reliquary carved in the shape of a priestly arm, imparting a blessing.
St. Jude’s visit offers a unique opportunity for devotees and the curious alike to experience a connection with one of the most venerated figures in Christian history.
“Regarded as the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations, the visit provides an opportunity for individuals to experience intimacy with someone who dwells in Heaven and beholds God face-to-face. It allows devotees to receive his blessing and entrust him with their petitions,” noted Father Martins.
The Catholic tradition of venerating relics is not worship but a way to honor and draw near to the saints and to petition for their prayers since they are with God (Wisdom 3:1). Scripture teaches that God acts through relics, especially in terms of healing.
"The most spectacular (miracle) is the healing of Faith, where a new and deeper relationship with God and His saints form in the Faithful," noted Father Martins.
Pilgrims will be able to receive an extraordinary Plenary Indulgence issued by Pope Francis and published by the Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary.
This event, Apostle of the Impossible: the Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle, is brought by Father Carlos Martins, and marks the first time the relic has left Italy. The tour began last September and is scheduled to conclude in May. Father Martins said its mission is to bring comfort and hope to those in need. Amarillo will be the 22nd Texas city that has hosted the relic.