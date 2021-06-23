Retreat Center To Host Day Of Prayer And Remembrance

Amarillo—The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center will host an InterFaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance Saturday, July 24 in Holy Family Chapel at 2100 North Spring.
The day of prayer and healing is open to people of all Faiths and walks of life.
“The Retreat Center is hosting this InterFaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance to honor the losses we’ve suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “We are all grieving, whether we lost someone to the virus, or lost someone during the pandemic. But loss of life is not the only loss we’re grieving. Many people are grieving the loss of a job and income, a sense of safety, social connection, daily routines, plans and hopes for the future and even joyful events such as weddings, graduations and other celebrations.
“We want to invite everyone to come together as one to pray and offer these losses to God and seek comfort and guidance as we move forward together to a new normal. This is an InterFaith and Interdenominational Day of Prayer, open to anyone of any Faith tradition. We will have five prayer services on July 24, every hour, on the hour, tentatively scheduled from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Each prayer service, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be led by two to three local pastors from various churches throughout Amarillo.”
Astuto added that other activities are scheduled at the retreat center simultaneously with the prayer services.
“An art therapist will be available to assist people as they do a small project to take home with them,” she said. “People with also have an opportunity to visit with others who have experienced similar losses, and express their grief through art, story-telling and sharing their prayers.”
There will also be light refreshments and upon leaving the Retreat Center, each person will be given a balloon on which to write a prayer and release.
For additional information, please call Astuto at 806-383-1811 or go online to the Retreat Center’s website, bdrc.org.