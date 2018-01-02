Retrouvaille Weekend Scheduled Jan. 26-28

Amarillo—A Retrouvaille Weekend will be offered in the Diocese of Amarillo Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
Here are some frequently asked questions about Retrouvaille:
What is a Retrouvaille Program? The word Retrouvaille™
(pronounced re-tro-vi with a long i.) is a French word meaning “rediscovery.” The program offers tools needed to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. Thousands of couples headed for cold, unloving relationships or divorce have successfully overcome their marriage problems by attending the program.
The Retrouvaille Program consists of a weekend experience combined with a series of six to twelve post-weekend sessions over three months. It provides the tools to help put a couple’s marriage in order again. The main emphasis of the program is on communication in marriage between husband and wife. It will give couples the opportunity to rediscover each other and examine their lives together in a new and positive way.
What the Program is not. It is not a retreat, marriage counseling, or a sensitivity group. There are neither group dynamics nor group discussions on the weekend. It is not a time for hurting; it is a time for healing.
Who is it for? It is for couples with marital problems including those who are considering marriage separation and those who are already separated or divorced that want marriage help.
Some couples come to Retrouvaille during the initial signs of a marriage problem. Other couples are in a state of despair and hopelessness when they attend the program. These latter couples often consider the Retrouvaille program their final option.
Many lawyers and judges send couples to Retrouvaille as a prerequisite to filing for a divorce or rendering final decisions. Many marriage counselors send their clients to Retrouvaille as a prerequisite to marriage counseling. These professionals know that the tools of communication in marriage taught in the program are often what couples need.
The Retrouvaille program is not designed nor intended for couples in a co-habitating relationship.
Do I have to be Catholic? Retrouvaille is Catholic in origin. Couples of all faiths and those with no faith tradition are welcome and encouraged to attend.
The program is not designed to promote a specific religion. Atheists, agnostics and those of various religions are respected for their beliefs and encouraged to attend for the benefit of their marriage.
No attempt is made to convert anyone to a religion. Saving a marriage is the focus. The ultimate goal of Retrouvaille is solely to help save marriages.
For confidential information about the weekend or to register, contact Paul and Patty Miguel at 806-420-1520. Inquiries can also be sent via email to
retropairamarillo@gmail.com. More information about Retrouvaille can also be found online at www.helpourmarriage.com.