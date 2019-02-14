Rite Of Election Scheduled

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo will celebrate the
Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion Sunday, March 10 at 2:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
All participants in the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion should be at St. Mary’s Cathedral by no later than 1:30pm to receive final instructions, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
“In the life of each diocesan Church in the United States and in many other countries, the first Sunday of Lent is very special for catechumens and candidates,” said Sister María Elena. “After a year or more in the
Period of the Catechumenate, and having received a suitable catechesis and celebrated the liturgical rites of this period, catechumens and candidates will be ready to gather with the Bishop at the Cathedral to begin the stage of the RCIA process called
Purification and Enlightenment. This period happens during Lent and it is a time of deep interior reflection before the celebration of the sacraments at the Easter Vigil.
“This rite is formally known as
The Rite of Election of Catechumens and of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates Who Are Preparing for Confirmation and/or Eucharist or Reception into the Full Communion of the Catholic Church. The title of the combined rite is long but necessary as the Church takes care to maintain the distinction between the catechumens and the baptized candidates.
“While the rite takes place at the Cathedral, each parish celebrates the
Rite of Sending. Only the catechumens are presented to the parish community. Their catechists and sponsors give testimony about their readiness, after which they write their names in the
BOOK OF THE ELECT. Candidates preparing for full communion and the sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist may also be presented to the parish community. Since they are baptized their names have already been written in the Baptismal Registry and do not have to be entered in the Book of the Elect.
“Catechumens and their godparents, candidates and their sponsors, RCIA catechists, pastors, family and most importantly, the parish Faith Community are cordially invited to this awe-inspiring celebration at St. Mary’s Cathedral on the First Sunday of Lent, Sunday, March 10 at 2:30pm.”