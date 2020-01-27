Rite Of Election Set For Sunday, March 1

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo will celebrate the
Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion Sunday, March 1 at 2:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
All participants in the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion should be at St. Mary’s Cathedral by no later than 1:30pm to receive final instructions, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND.
“In the life of each diocesan Church in the United States and in many other countries, the first Sunday of Lent is very special for catechumens and candidates,” said Sister María Elena. “After a lengthy period of catechesis of a year or more in the
Catechumenate and having celebrated the liturgical rites of this period, catechumens, as well as candidates, will be ready to gather with the Bishop at the Cathedral to begin the period of the RCIA process called
Purification and Enlightenment. This period of deep interior reflection before the celebration of the sacraments at the Easter Vigil takes place during the forty days of Lent.
“The title of the combined rite
The Rite of Election of Catechumens and of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates Who Are Preparing for Confirmation and/or Eucharist or Reception into the Full Communion of the Catholic Church is long but indispensable. The Church, in Her wisdom, takes care to maintain the distinction between the catechumens and the baptized candidates. Those who are baptized Catholic or another Christian denomination are already members of the Christian community.
“While the rite takes place at the Cathedral, each parish celebrates the Rite of Sending. Only the catechumens are presented to the parish community. Their catechists and sponsors give testimony about their readiness, after which they write their names in the
BOOK OF THE ELECT. Candidates preparing for full communion and the sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist may also be presented to the parish community. Since they are baptized their names have already been written in the Baptismal Registry and do not have to be entered in the Book of the Elect.
“Catechumens and their godparents, candidates and their sponsors, RCIA catechists, pastors, family and most importantly, the parish Faith Community are cordially invited to this awe-inspiring celebration at St. Mary’s Cathedral on the First Sunday of Lent, Sunday, March 1 at 2:30pm.”