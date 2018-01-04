Rite Of Election: Sunday, Feb. 18

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo will celebrate the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



“In the life of each diocesan Church in the United States and in many other countries, the first Sunday of Lent is very special for catechumens and candidates,” said School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo. “After a year or more of preparation for the sacraments of initiation and reception into full communion, they gather with the Bishop at the Cathedral to mark the stage of the RCIA process called Period of Purification and Enlightenment.



“This rite is formally known as The Rite of Election of Catechumens and of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates Who Are Preparing for Confirmation and/or Eucharist or Reception into the Full Communion of the Catholic Church. The title of the combined rite is long but necessary as the Church takes care to maintain the distinction between the catechumens and the baptized candidates.



“While the rite takes place at the Cathedral, each parish celebrates the Rite of Sending. The catechumens are presented to the parish community. Their catechists and sponsors give testimony about their readiness, after which the catechumens write their names in the Book of the Elect. Candidates preparing for full communion and the sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist may also be presented to the parish community. Since they are baptized their names have already been written in the Baptismal Registry and do not have to be entered in the Book of the Elect.



“Catechumens and their godparents, candidates and their sponsors, RCIA catechists, pastors, family and most importantly, the parish Faith Community are cordially invited to this awe-inspiring celebration at St. Mary’s Cathedral on the First Sunday of Lent, Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30pm.”

