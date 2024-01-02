Rite Of Election: Sunday, Feb. 18

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo will celebrate the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
All participants in the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion should be at St. Mary’s Cathedral by no later than 1:30pm to receive final instructions, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
“In the life of each diocesan Church in the United States and in many other countries, the first Sunday of Lent is very special for catechumens and candidates,” said Sister María Elena. “After a lengthy period of catechesis of more than a year in the Catechumenate and havingcelebrated the liturgical rites of this period, catechumens, as well as candidates, will be ready to gather with the Bishop at the Cathedral to begin the period of the RCIA process called Purification and Enlightenment. This periodof deep interior reflection before the celebration of the sacraments at the Easter Vigil takes place during the 40 days of Lent.
“The title of the combined rite is The Rite of Election of Catechumens and of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates Who Are Preparing for Confirmation and/or Eucharist or Reception into the Full Communion of the Catholic Church. This is a long title; however, necessary to maintain the distinction between the catechumens and the baptized candidates. Those who are baptized Catholic, or another Christian denomination are already members of the Christian community.
“The rite takes place at the Cathedral; however, each parish celebrates the Rite of Sending at the parish church. Only the catechumens are presented to the parish community. Their catechists and sponsors give testimony about their readiness, after which they write their names in the BOOK OF THE ELECT. Candidates preparing for full communion and the Sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist may also be presented to the parish community. Since they are baptized their names have already been written in the Baptismal Registry and do not have to be entered in the Book of the Elect.
“Catechumens and their godparents, candidates and their sponsors, parents, RCIA catechists and pastors are cordially invited to this awe-inspiring celebration at St. Mary’s Cathedral on the First Sunday of Lent, Feb. 18 at 2:30pm.”