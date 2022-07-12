Rural Life Committee To Sponsor Overnight Pilgrimage

Amarillo—The diocesan Rural Life Committee is hosting an overnight pilgrimage to Albuquerque in honor of Sister of Charity Sister Blandina Seagle, whose cause for canonization is being promoted by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
The pilgrimage, which is limited to eight youth and four adult chaperones, is set for Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Father Jim Schmitmeyer, director of the diocesan Rural Life Committee.
“Sister Blandina came to the region in 1873 as a 20-year-old nun,” he said. “She established many schools, hospitals and orphanages for Hispanics and Native Americans. A record of her endeavors can be found in her book, The End of the Santa Fe Trail, available through any Catholic bookstore or online.
“We hope that, in addition to providing a sterling example of Christian witness to our youth, the pilgrimage will encourage the consideration of a vocation to the consecrated life on the part of the young women who participate. The pilgrimage will include readings from Sister Blandina’s book, the celebration of Mass and a tour of Sister Blandina’s Convent, a museum located in the historic district of Albuquerque.”
All Safe Environment protocols will be strictly observed, according to Father Schmitmeyer. To sign up for the pilgrimage or for additional information, please contact Father Schmitmeyer via email, texasjms@gmail.com.