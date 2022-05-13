Rural Masses Scheduled In June

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be celebrating two Rural Masses in June, according to Father Jim Schmitmeyer, director of Rural Life Ministries in the Diocese of Amarillo.
“We encourage everyone to cultivate rural Catholic culture with Bishop Zurek this summer by attending these two special Masses on the plains of West Texas,” said Father Schmitmeyer. “Close-knit communities and working in harmony with God’s Creation is part of our Catholic legacy. There is something unique about ‘country living’ that fosters generosity and gratitude in people who live close to the land.”
The Masses will be celebrated: • Sunday, June 5 at 4:00pm at the Paul Detten Farm, 858 FM 1342 in Panhandle; and, • Sunday, June 26 at 4:00pm at the Lanny and Rita Bezner Farm, 12501 Nicholes Road in Dalhart.
Following each Mass, a light meal will be served. There will also be complimentary prayer pamphlets available for Our Lady of Gentle Rain, St. Isidore the Farmer and Blessed Stanley Rother, farmer, priest and martyr. For additional information about these Rural Masses or the Diocesan Rural Life Ministries office, please contact Father Schmitmeyer via email at texasjms@gmail.com.