Sacrament Of Healing Course Continues

Amarillo—The next opportunity to take The Sacraments of Healing course, part of the Faith Formation Basic Course, will be Saturday, March 2, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
While catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to take advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity, the course is open to any and all wishing to attend.
The two remaining presentations will be taught from 9:30am to 12:30pm, according to Sister María Elena.
The course on The Sacrament of Healing will be offered:
• Saturday, March 2, for the East Deanery, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23
rd. in Pampa. Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, will present the course in English and Father Francisco Perez, JCL, pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Church, will present the course in Spanish; and,
• Saturday, March 23, for the North Deanery, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Maddox in Dumas. Deacon Brian Lewis and his wife Cindy of Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo, will facilitate the course in English and Deacon Victor Andrade will facilitate the course in Spanish.
“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen and pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113. Additional information can also be found on the diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org.