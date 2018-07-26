Sacraments Of Initiation Course Scheduled

“The sacraments of Christian initiation—Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist—lay the foundations of every Christian life.”

—CCC 1212

“Mediante los sacramentos de la iniciación Cristiana, el Bautismo, la Confirmación y la Eucaristía, se ponen los fundamentos de toda vida cristiana”.

—CIC 1212



Amarillo—The next segment in the Faith Formation Basic Course, Sacraments of Initiation, will be offered in the Diocese of Amarillo in October and November, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation.



Sacraments of Initiation will be offered in English and Spanish:



• Saturday, Oct. 13, in the North Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Bruce in Dumas;

• Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Central Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton in Amarillo;

• Saturday, Nov. 10, in the North Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd in Pampa; and,

• Saturday, Nov. 17, in the South Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave. in Hereford.



“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”



For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.