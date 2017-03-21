Annual Salt And Pepper Luncheon March 29

“I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

—Matthew 25:35

Amarillo—Amarillo police chief Ed Drain will be the keynote speaker for the 18 th annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon, set for Wednesday, March 29 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



The annual luncheon, sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, will benefit the Catholic Charities Hunger Project. Tickets are $25.00 each for the luncheon and table sponsorships are also available, according to Jeff Gulde, CCTXP executive director.



Chief Drain was appointed Interim Police Chief for the City of Amarillo in July 2016 and three months later was appointed Police Chief. He served in the Plano Police Department from 1994 to 2016 and was assistant chief for ten years. He owns certifications from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) as an instructor and Master Police Officer.



Chief Drain retired from the U.S. Army Reserves in 2007 as a Lt. Colonel, with 24 years of active and reserve military service. He served in the U.S. Army as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) officer. Chief Drain was recalled to active duty in 2004 and 2005, when he was assigned to the Third U.S. Army Corps in Iraq, where he was awarded a Bronze Star, among other military decorations.



Chief Drain’s wife, Linda, is an Assistant District Attorney with the 47 th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Amarillo.



For additional information on the Salt and Pepper Luncheon or to purchase tickets, please contact Gulde at 376-4571 or go to the agency’s website, www.cctxp.org.

