Sarah Hart To Lead Canyon Lenten Mission

Canyon—Into the Desert is the theme of a Lenten Mission, led by Sarah Hart, at St. Ann’s Church Sunday, Feb. 25 and Monday, Feb. 26.
Hart will explore the themes of sacrifice, prayer and almsgiving during times of hardship. Her presentations will begin both evenings at 6:30.
Sarah Hart is one of the leading figures in contemporary Catholic music. Her songs of Faith, spirit of joy and love for teaching and leading workshops have touched the lives of thousands. A Grammy nominee and a BMI winner, Hart is also an ALA Odyssey Award winner and an Audie Awards nominee. Her music has been recorded by many artists, including Amy Grant, Celtic Women, Matt Maher and the Newsboys. Her best-known song is Better Than a Hallelujah. Hart previously was a staff songwriter for both EMI and CMG Music in Nashville and Spirit and Song in Portland, Ore.
This will mark the second time Hart has spoken in the Diocese of Amarillo. She was the keynote speaker at the annual diocesan Respect Life Banquet on March 17, 2013.
The parish mission is free of charge and free will donations are welcome. For those wanting to purchase Sarah Hart music, there will be music available for purchase.
Learn more about the Lenten Mission at St. Ann’s Church featuring Sarah Hart by calling the parish office at 806-655-3302.