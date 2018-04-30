Save The Date: Saturday, Aug. 11

Amarillo— Come and See/Ven Y Ve is the theme of a Ministry Conference, set for Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



The conference is sponsored by Oregon Catholic Press (OCP), the diocesan Youth Ministry Office and the diocesan Faith Formation Office.



“We want to personally invite all catechists, youth ministers, Catholic School teachers, RCIA teams, Liturgical Ministers, Priests, Deacons, Women Religious and all who see themselves as Missionary Disciples, including youth, to join us Aug. 11 at St. Mary’s Cathedral,” said School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation. “We will have a bilingual keynote presentation, breakout sessions, liturgical music, Prayer, a Eucharistic Celebration and sharing within our Diocesan Community. The day will end with a Blessing and Commissioning.”



Additional information and conference registration will be released in the next several weeks. Registration will begin at 8:00am, with prelude music at 8:45 and activities beginning at 9:00. Cost of the Ministry Conference is $20 per person in advance, which includes lunch. Registration day of the event is $30 per person, which also includes lunch.

