Schlabs Named Principal At Hereford School

Hereford—Mallory Schlabs has been named the new principal at St. Anthony School, according to Father Nicholas Gerber, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church.
Schlabs replaces Paula Simpson, who guided the school for the 2020-2021 term. Simpson will resume her duties in the classroom in the new school year.
Schlabs has worked in the Hereford Independent School District in several capacities. Before moving to Hereford in 2007, she attended McMurry University in Abilene, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 2006. Schlabs graduated from West Texas A&M University in Canyon in 2012 with a Masters in Education.
For the past nine years, she has worked as an Educational Diagnostician in the Hereford ISD Special Education Department.
Schlabs and her husband Tim are parishioners at St. Anthony’s Church and the parents of two daughters, Scout and Piper, who attend St. Anthony School.
“I am excited to continue my commitment to our parish and school in this new capacity,” Schlabs said.