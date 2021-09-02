School Fundraisers Scheduled

St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Amarillo invites everyone to join them for the school’s Fall Carnival, taking place Saturday, Oct. 2 on the Cathedral and School grounds at 1200 South Washington. The carnival will run from noon to 6:00pm and admission is free, according to principal Lydia O’Rear. The day will feature a number of activities, including: • Carnival games; • A Silent Auction; • Cake Walk and Toy Walk; • Costume Contests for children, adults and pets; and, • An abundance of food from the Mexican Café and Sweet Shop. Tickets will be on sale for all carnival games. For more information about the annual St. Mary’s Cathedral School Carnival, visit stmarysamarillo.org, or call the school office at 806-376-9112.
St. Joseph School in Amarillo will host its annual Fall Carnival Saturday, Oct. 16 on the school grounds at 4118 South Bonham. The day begins at noon with games, food and a silent auction, continuing until 6:00pm. Admission is free and game tickets are $1.00 each or $20.00 for a wristband. At 6:00, there will be a live auction, followed by the 15th annual Beef Drawing. The top prize in the beef drawing is a whole processed beef with a deep freezer. Second prize is a $1,500 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card. Fourth prize is a $750 VISA Gift Card and fifth prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours; from any St. Joseph School family; online on the school website, stjosephamarillo.com; and, on the school’s Facebook page, @stjosephknights. On the school’s website, there is a way for people to be a sponsor online, as well as donate an item that can be picked up. Also, supporters or alumni can make an online donation. Proceeds from this year’s Carnival will go toward the continuing updating of the St. Joseph School building as well as keeping tuition affordable for all families, according to principal David Hernandez. Carnival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Beef Drawing. For more information about the annual Beef Drawing, to donate items for the silent and live auctions, or for Beef Drawing sponsorship information, please call the school at 806-359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Beef Drawing information, please send a message to office @stjosephlearning.com.
The 40th annual Oktoberfest to benefit St. Anthony of Padua School in Dalhart will take place Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Rita Blanca Coliseum, 1219 West FM 281. This year’s dinner will be dine and drive-through, according to St. Anthony of Padua principal Shay Batenhorst. Tickets for the meal are $10.00 and can be purchased in advance from any St. Anthony of Padua School student or at the school office. The Oktoberfest meal includes authentic German sausage, homemade sauerkraut, potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert. German Sausage and sauerkraut will also be sold in bulk. Oktoberfest was first celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua School in 1982. In 2009, the St. Anthony Home and School Association added a new element to Oktoberfest—a live and silent auction. Among the items that have been auctioned in the past include farm and ranch supplies, trips, dinners, meat, jewelry, home décor and gift certificates. The auctions have helped pay for curriculum, technology, a gym floor in the Parish Life center, playground equipment and turf for the school playground. The silent auction will take place online, beginning Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:00am and will close at 4:00pm on Sunday, Oct. 17, with the live auction beginning at 1:30pm on Oct. 17. There will also be a drawing in conjunction with Oktoberfest. For additional information about Oktoberfest, please call St. Anthony of Padua School at 806-244-4811.
The 15th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance, is underway throughout the state of Texas. Four diocesan Catholic Schools are participating in this year’s sweepstakes: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy and St. Joseph School, both in Amarillo; • St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford. Holy Cross students are selling tickets at this time for the drawing, which will take place in February. Students in Dalhart and Hereford will begin selling tickets in November. St. Joseph students will sell tickets in December and January, according to Catholic Life officials. Holy Cross students sold more than $55,000 in tickets during the last sweepstakes earlier this year, which was second most among ticket sales. HCCA has been participating in the program since 2013 and have raised a total of $388,000. Tickets for the sweepstakes are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize in the sweepstakes is the choice of a 2022 Ford F-150 Truck, a 2022 Ford Focus Sedan or a $20,000 pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize. “As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.” Since its beginning in 2007, Catholic Schools have raised over $11 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs and tuition assistance. For additional information or to purchase a ticket, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.