School Fundraisers Scheduled

Amarillo/Dalhart/Hereford—All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are conducting fundraisers this fall:
St. Mary’s Fall Carnival Amarillo—The tradition continues. It’s the theme of the annual Fall Carnival to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School, set for Saturday, Oct. 4 on the Cathedral and School grounds at 1200 South Washington. The carnival will run from 11:00am to 4:00pm and admission is free, according to carnival chairperson Kyla Beedy. Preceding the carnival kickoff will be a 5K and Fun Run, starting at 9:00am. Entry fee is $25 per person. The day will feature a number of activities, including: • Carnival games; • A Free Throw Contest; • Cake Walk and Toy Walk; • Bounce Houses; • Bingo; • Silent Auction; and, • An abundance of food from the Mexican Café and Sweet Shoppe. Tickets will be on sale for all carnival games. Tickets are now available for a raffle taking place during the carnival. Tickets are $25 each. First prize is a $20,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a $3,000 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card. Thirty-seven additional VISA Gift Cards between $75 and $400 will also be awarded. In the event that all 4,000 tickets are not sold, prizes will be based on the percentage of tickets sold. The raffle could also take place earlier if all 4,000 tickets are sold before Oct. 4, according to Beedy. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased from any St. Mary’s Cathedral School family or at the school at 1200 South Washington during regular business hours. At this time, sponsors are being sought for the carnival: • Platinum Sponsors are $2,000 each; • Gold Sponsors are $1,000 each; • Silver Sponsors are $500 each; • Bronze Sponsors are $350 each; and, • Game Sponsors are $150 each. For additional details about the annual St. Mary’s Cathedral School Carnival, visit stmarysamarillo.org, or call the school office at 806-376-9112.
Saint Joseph’s School Fall Carnival Amarillo—The annual Saint Joseph’s School Fall Carnival, sponsored by the Parents Teachers Parishioners Association (PTPA) and brought to you by Champion Feeders, LLC, takes place Saturday, Oct. 11 from Noon to 7:00pm on the school grounds at 4118 South Bonham. The carnival will feature a variety of food and beverages. There will be games for all ages, including a bounce house, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest. There will also be live and silent auctions. Another tradition of the carnival is the annual Beef Raffle. Top prize in the 19th annual Beef Raffle is a whole side of beef and a deep freezer. Second prize is a Blackstone 36” Culinary Omnivore Griddle and third prize is a $500 Amarillo National Bank (ANB) Gift Card. Tickets for the raffle are $25 each and can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours; from any Saint Joseph’s School family; online on the school website, stjosephamarillo.com; and, on the school’s Facebook page, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School. On the school’s website, there is a way for people to be a sponsor online. Also, supporters or alumni can make an online donation. Proceeds from this year’s carnival will go towards new playground equipment, according to Angela Seidenberger, school principal. Carnival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Beef Raffle. For more information about the annual Beef Raffle, to donate items for the silent auction, or for Beef Raffle sponsorship information, please call the school at 806-359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Beef Raffle information, please send a message to [email protected].
Viva Las Vega Casino Night Fundraiser At St. Anthony’s School Hereford—St. Anthony’s School will host a Viva Las Vegas Casino Night fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 18 in the school gym at 120 West Park Avenue. The evening’s menu will feature prime rib, salad, potatoes, vegetables, dessert and water or margaritas. The Men’s Group at St. Thomas the Apostle Church will operate gaming tables and there will be music provided by a mobile DJ. A drive-through window in-between the school buildings will be open from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, with tickets $50 per plate. A Gold Dine-In Package is also available for the evening, with dine-in opening at 7:15. The tables are $1,250 each, and each table seats up to eight people. The package includes the meal, one bottle of whiskey, one bottle of wine, keg beer, access to the dessert bar, Calcutta entries and gambling funds. School officials say 20 tables are available. Please call the school to reserve a Gold Dine-In Package at 806-364-1952. A Calcutta Auction will begin at 8:15. The Gold Dine-In Package and tickets for the Viva Las Vegas Casino Night fundraiser can be purchased from any St. Anthony’s School student or at the school office at 120 West Park Ave. during regular business hours. The deadline to purchase tickets for this fundraiser is Friday, Sept. 26.
44th Annual Oktoberfest In Dalhart Dalhart—The 44th annual Oktoberfest to benefit St. Anthony of Padua School is set for Sunday, Oct. 19 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Rita Blanca Coliseum, 1219 West FM 281. As in year’s past, this year’s dinner will be dine-in and drive-through, according to St. Anthony of Padua principal Shay Batenhorst. Tickets for the meal are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance from any St. Anthony of Padua School student or at the school office. The Oktoberfest meal includes authentic German sausage, homemade sauerkraut, potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert. German Sausage and sauerkraut will also be sold in bulk. Oktoberfest was first celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua School in 1982. In 2009, the St. Anthony Home and School Association added a new element to Oktoberfest—a live and silent auction. Among the items that have been auctioned in the past include farm and ranch supplies, trips, dinners, meat, jewelry, home décor and gift certificates. The auctions have helped pay for curriculum, technology, a gym floor in the Parish Life center, playground equipment and turf for the school playground. This year, the silent auction will take place on the day of the meal and will end at 2:00pm. The live auction will begin at 2:00. There will also be a drawing in conjunction with Oktoberfest. Tickets are $1.00 each and will be sold at the event and can be purchased from any St. Anthony of Padua student in advance. For additional information about Oktoberfest, please call St. Anthony of Padua School at 806-244-4811.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy Golf Tournament Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy is in need of golfers for its third annual Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 23 on the Tascosa Old Course of Tascosa Country Club at 4502 Fairway Drive. Cost of the tournament is $375 per golfer, or $1,500 per team. Registration is at 10:00am on Oct. 23, with tee off at noon. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the athletic program at Holy Cross Catholic Academy and the Cancer Survivorship Center, powered by 24 Hours in the Canyon. During the tournament, two par-three holes will be designated as a hole-in-one hole. On one hole, a lucky golfer could win $10,000 and on the other hole-in-one hole, a lucky golfer could win a car. Awards will also be given for the longest putt, closest to the pin, straightest drive, men’s longest drive in the fairway, women’s longest drive in the fairway and there will also be a hole-in-one putt shootout. Members of the first place team will win $150 gift cards. Second place team members will win $100 gift cards and third place team members will claim $75 gift cards. “As we did last year, before the start of the tournament, each player gets to putt for $1,000 from 50-plus feet,” said Floyd Lane, tournament organizer. “Last year we had three individuals make the 50-plus feet putt for $1,000 each.” Following the conclusion of play on Oct. 23, there will be a Social and Italian Dinner at Tascosa Country Club, which will include an awards presentation. Corporate sponsors for the tournament and those wishing to play are encouraged to register now by calling or texting Floyd Lane at 806-674-3861.
19th Annual Catholic Schools Charitable Raffles San Antonio (CLI)—The 19th annual Catholic Life Insurance Catholic Schools Charitable Raffles continues throughout the state of Texas. Three Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are among 58 Catholic Schools from nine dioceses in Texas participating in the Charitable Raffles. Those schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy and Saint Joseph’s School, both in Amarillo; and, • St. Anthony’s School, Hereford. Holy Cross students are selling tickets at this time for the raffles. Ticket sales at the other two schools will take place later this fall. Catholic Life officials say since 2007, the Charitable Raffles have helped Catholic Schools raise nearly $16 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. Tickets for the Charitable Raffles are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize is a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize. The drawing will take place in February. “As a Faith-based organization, we are committed to supporting Catholic education and helping schools flourish,” said Catholic Life Insurance President/CEO Christopher M. Belz. “It’s an honor to invest in the future of our children and our faith.” San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs and tuition assistance. For additional information or to purchase a ticket for the Catholic Life Insurance Catholic Schools Charitable Raffles, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.