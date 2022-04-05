Scrambling For Scholarships Tournament Scheduled

Amarillo—St. Joseph’s School is looking for golfers for its first Scrambling For Scholarships Golf Tournament, taking place Saturday, April 23 at Comanche Trail Golf Course, 4200 South Grand.
Cost of the tournament is $125 per person, which includes cart and green fees, or $500 for a team of four golfers. The four-man scramble is scheduled to begin at 8:30am. The tournament is limited to the first 36 paid teams and is first-come, first-served, according to St. Joseph’s School parent Chelcie Artho.
First, second and third place teams will win a gift card to the Comanche Trail Golf Shop. There will also be a drawing and door prizes will be awarded.
Sponsors are also being sought for this tournament, which will raise money for scholarships at St. Joseph’s School. Tee box signs are $125, cart sponsors are $300 and scorecard sponsors at $400. Interested sponsors can call Artho at 806-681-6949 or Ema Garcia at 806-292-3784.
For additional information about the tournament or to sign up, please contact David Kinney at Comanche Trail Golf Course, 806-378-4281.