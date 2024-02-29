Scrambling For Scholarships Tournament Scheduled

Amarillo—St. Joseph’s School is in need for golfers for its third Scrambling For Scholarships Golf Tournament, taking place Saturday, April 27 at Comanche Trail Golf Course, 4200 South Grand.
Cost of the tournament is $125 per person, which includes cart and green fees, or $500 for a team of four golfers. The four-man scramble is scheduled to begin at 9:30am. The tournament is limited to the first 36 paid teams and is first-come, first-served, according to St. Joseph’s School spokesperson Miechele Ronquillo. The deadline to sign up is Friday, April 19.
First, second and third place teams will win a gift card to the Comanche Trail Golf Shop. There will also be a drawing and door prizes will be awarded.
Sponsors are also being sought for this tournament, which will raise money for scholarships at St. Joseph’s School. Tee box signs are $125, cart sponsors are $300 each, with a maximum of six sponsors and scorecard sponsors are $450 each, with a maximum of two sponsors. Interested sponsors can call the school office at 806-359-1604.
“A sponsorship or donation of any capacity can make a huge difference in making our fundraiser a successful event to benefit our students and teachers,” said Ronquillo. “Thank you in advance for supporting St. Joseph’s School.”
For additional information about the tournament or to sign up, please contact David Kinney at Comanche Trail Golf Course, 806-378-4281.