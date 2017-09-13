Scripture Course To Be Offered In October, November

Amarillo—The next segment in the Faith Formation Basic Course, Introduction to Sacred Scripture/Introducción a las Escrituras will be offered in the Diocese of Amarillo in October and November, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation.



In addition to the course, a meeting for all Directors of Religious Education (DRE’s) and Youth Ministers in that respective deanery will take place at 1:00pm at all four locations, according to Sister María Elena.



Introduction to Sacred Scripture/Introducción a las Escrituras will be offered:

• Saturday, Oct. 21, in the East Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd in Pampa. Deacon Blaine Westlake of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo, will teach the course in English, while Sister María Elena Ferrer will be the instructor in Spanish;

• Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Central Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton in Amarillo. Deacon Brian Lewis of Blessed Sacrament Church will be the facilitator of the English course and Seminarian Victor Hugo Andrade will present the course in Spanish;

• Saturday, Nov. 4, in the South Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, 202 SE 5th in Tulia. The course will be offered in English and led by Sister María Elena Ferrer; and,

• Saturday, Nov. 18, in the North Deanery from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1501 Center Drive. Deacon Davin Winger of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman, will be the English instructor and Father Cesar Gomez, parochial administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, will the facilitator in Spanish.



“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad, a Bible and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”



For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113. Additional information can also be found on the diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org.

