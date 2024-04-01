Second ‘Stang Fest Scheduled

Amarillo—The senior class of 2024 at Holy Cross Catholic Academy will present the second ‘Stang Fest on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the HCCA Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
“‘Stang Fest is a Community Festival that this year will benefit Heal the City,” said Zach Zuniga, counselor at HCCA. “The class of 2024 has set a goal of raising $2,000 for this organization. The remainder of the proceeds from the day will go to the Holy Cross Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The PTO is a dedicated group of parents, teachers and community members committed to enriching the lives of our students by providing opportunities that support growth and development of our children.”
The day begins with a basketball tournament at 10:00am. Teams will consist of a minimum of three players and a maximum of four players. Registration fee is $75 per team or $25 per person. Players may play up in age, but cannot play down, according to Zuniga.
“We will have two brackets—a middle school boys and girls bracket and a high school boys and girls bracket,” he said. “The middle school bracket is for sixth to eighth grade students between the ages of 11 and 14. The high school bracket is for students in ninth through twelfth grades between the ages of 14 and 18. Should there be any issue with age, the team will be disqualified.”
The registration deadline for teams is Wednesday, May 8.
For the second consecutive year, there will be a car show, running from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Entries for the show are $25 per car, if registered by Monday, May 6, and $35 after May 6.
“We invite all car enthusiasts to take part in our car show,” Zuniga said. “There will be trophies provided to each winner.”
For more details about the second ‘Stang Fest, please contact Zuniga at 806-355-9637 or via email, [email protected].