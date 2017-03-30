Servant Leadership Training

Amarillo—Servant Leadership: A Call Beyond to Know, Love and Serve God, will be offered Saturday, May 6 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24 th.



The training is limited to an adult sponsor and two to three teens per parish, according to Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director.



“This gathering is in conjunction with Covenant Teen and Diocesan Youth Council representatives,” he said.



Cost of the training is $10.00 per person, which includes the cost a Covenant Teen t-shirt. For those who already have a Covenant Teen shirt, there is no cost but those participants must wear their shirt at the training, said Guzman. The deadline to register is Sunday, April 30 and there will be no registrations accepted at the door, according to Guzman.



The day will include three talks, with activities centered on each of the three talks. There will be a break for lunch and dinner and participants will attend Mass.



“Those taking part in this Servant Leadership are asked to bring money for lunch and dinner, a Bible and Rosary,” said Guzman.



For additional information or to register for Servant Leadership, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.

