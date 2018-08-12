Seventh Annual Fall Ball Scheduled Sept. 22

Amarillo—The seventh annual Fall Ball, to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, will take place Saturday, Sept. 22 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



The evening begins with cocktail hour at 6:00, followed by dinner, live and silent auctions and a dance. Catering for the evening is provided by the Big Texan Steak Ranch and the music for the dance is by the Buster Bledsoe Band.



Present in the Texas Panhandle since 1932, Catholic Charities has actively advocated for the poor, the at-risk, the misunderstood, the hungry and the homeless throughout its existence, according to executive director Jeff Gulde.



“We give food and drink to the hungry,” said Gulde. “We provide eyecare to low income adults. We shelter 16 individuals and or families in our low income housing. We protect abused and neglected children in our youth shelter. We reunite runaways with their families in the National Safe Place Program. We welcome refugees who seek an opportunity for a new life for themselves and their children. We help documented immigrants become US citizens and we help overcome communication barriers caused by different languages. We teach the English language to those who do not yet speak it.”



Tickets are $50 each for the event, and there are four levels of sponsorship for those wishing to purchase tables for eight.



A Bronze Sponsor is $1,000 each, a Silver Sponsor is $2,500 each, a Gold Sponsor is $5,000 and a Platinum Sponsor is $10,000 each.



For additional information or to purchase a table, contact Tammy Martin at 376-4571 or go to the agency’s website, www.cctxp.org.

