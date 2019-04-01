Seventh Annual Frühlingsfest May 4

Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church will host its seventh annual
Frühlingsfest, or Spring Festival, Saturday, May 4 in the parish hall at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
Tickets are $100 per couple, which includes a Beef Tenderloin Dinner, a dance with music provided by
Young Country, a Reverse Raffle and a Live Auction.
First prize is a $5,000 MasterCard, with second prize a $3,000 MasterCard and third prize is a $2,000 MasterCard. All winners will be determined in a reverse raffle.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Mary’s Church. No one under 21 will be admitted, according to Susie Hicks, parish spokesperson.
For additional information or to contribute items for a live auction scheduled during the evening, contact Hicks at 584-6729 or the parish office at St. Mary’s Church at 499-3531.