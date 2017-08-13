Seventh Annual Red Mass Sept. 26

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the seventh annual Red Mass Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



Federal Magistrate Judge Renee H. Toliver of the Northern District of Texas will be the keynote speaker.



A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will follow in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room. Judges, lawyers, public officials, law faculty members and the community are invited to the Mass and reception.



Judge Toliver made history when she became the first African-American to sit on the federal magistrate bench in the Northern District of Texas. She is quick to brush off the significance of her selection, saying that there were many more that went before her who paved the way for her to get to where she is today.



Judge Toliver knew that she wanted to be a lawyer after becoming a fan of the Perry Mason television show. She went to Howard University at the age of 17 on a four-year full ride scholarship and finished at the age of 20.



After graduating from law school at the University of Texas, Judge Toliver served in the Tarrant County DA’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office in Fort Worth, She was appointed a Magistrate Judge in 2010. Judge Toliver was baptized and grew up in Our Mother of Mercy Church in Fort Worth and attends St. Ann’s Church in Coppell.



The history of the Red Mass dates back to 13th century England during the reign of King Edward I, according to Brad Howard, a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and shareholder in the law firm of Brown and Fortunato in Amarillo.



“The Mass was celebrated at Westminster Abbey and served as the official opening of the judicial year,” he said. “It received its name from the fact that the celebrants wore red vestments, and the Lord High Justices were robed in brilliant scarlet.



“The Red Mass was first celebrated in the United States in 1928 and is now observed in many cities throughout our country. The Red Mass promotes the unity of the judiciary and the legal profession.”



The Red Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel and fortitude. The Mass is open to anyone with a concern for justice, according to Howard.



For additional information about the Red Mass, please contact Brad Howard at 345-6310.

