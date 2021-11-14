Shelia Ann Weld: 1933-2021

Amarillo—Shelia Ann Weld, 88, longtime Curator for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away Nov. 3.
Graveside Services were conducted Nov. 9, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulia, Deacon Robert Aranda of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, presiding.
Shelia Ann Malone was born in Tulia on Jan. 13, 1933, the daughter of William Bascom Malone and Ida Castera Malone. She graduated from Tulia High School in 1951 and was the school’s 1950 Homecoming Queen.
Malone married Wallace W. “Wally” Weld on June 13, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church (now St. Mary’s Cathedral), Amarillo. She taught at Horace Mann Middle School and was employed by the City of Amarillo as a librarian for 16 years. At the time of her passing, Mrs. Weld was Curator for the Diocese of Amarillo, a position she had for 14 years. She also served as an organist for many Catholic parishes in Amarillo.
Mrs. Weld was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers.