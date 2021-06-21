Shoot For The Stars To Benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School

Amarillo—A Clay Shoot benefiting St. Mary’s Cathedral School is set for Sunday, Aug. 29.
Shoot for the Stars will begin with registration at 1:00pm at River Breaks Ranch at 7802 Durrett Road.
Cost of the event is $800 per team for a four-person team, or $200 per shooter, according to event organizer Kyle Brady. The entry fee covers 100 clay targets per shooter and four meal tickets for the team. Additional meal tickets are available at $50 each.
“Shooters must bring shotgun and ammo, as well as eye and ear protection,” said Brady. “Shooters may also bring their own ATV or golf cart.”
Two-person golf carts will be available during the event for an additional $50. Flurry and mulligans will be available the day of the shoot.
Sponsorships for Shoot for the Stars are also available, according to Lydia O’Rear, principal at St. Mary’s Cathedral School. They include: • Gold Level for $3,000, which includes two four-person teams, four two-person golf carts, one banner logo and two station signs; • Silver Level for $2,000, which includes one four-person team, four additional meal tickets, a banner logo and a station sign; and, • Bronze Level for $1,000, which include one four-person team and one banner logo.
Individual station sponsorships are available at $200 each and Flurry Sponsorship is available for $2,000.
For additional information or to sign up for Shoot for the Stars, please call Brady at 620-353-4927 or Kim Britten at 806-584-5874.