Shoot For The Stars To Benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School

Amarillo—The second Shoot For The Stars clay shoot to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School is scheduled Saturday, June 18.
Shoot For The Stars will begin with registration at 1:00pm at River Breaks Ranch at 7802 Durrett Road.
Cost of the event is $1,000 per team for a four-person team, or $250 per shooter, according to event organizer Kyle Brady. The entry fee covers 100 clay targets per shooter and four meal tickets for the team. Additional meal tickets are available at $55 each.
“Shooters must bring shotgun and ammo, as well as eye and ear protection,” said Brady. “Shooters may also bring their own ATV or golf cart.”
Two-person golf carts will be available during the event for an additional $75.
Elevated Sponsorships for Shoot for the Stars are also available, according to Lydia O’Rear, principal at St. Mary’s Cathedral School. Individual station sponsorships are also available at $200 each.
For additional information or to sign up for Shoot For The Stars, please call Brady at 620-353-4927. For sponsorship information, please call O’Rear at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 806-376-9112.